Wildfire Ministries INC Starting fee for

Dear friends and kind-hearted supporters, Today, I stand on the brink of a new chapter in my life, one filled with the promise of healing and renewal—not just for myself but for many others who have faced unimaginable challenges. My journey has been a tumultuous one. As a survivor of trafficking, I have endured hardships that left deep scars on my soul. For years, I struggled to reclaim my life, to find a sense of peace and purpose amidst the pain. But through the darkness, I discovered a light—a profound connection with horses that has transformed my life in ways I never thought possible. Horses have an incredible ability to sense our emotions and mirror our feelings. They offer a unique, non-judgmental companionship that can help people heal from trauma. This realization led me to pursue a certification in equine therapy, which I recently achieved with immense pride and dedication. The therapeutic bond between horses and humans has given me back my strength, my hope, and my dreams. Now, my dream is to give back. I want to establish an equine therapy ministry dedicated to helping other survivors of trafficking and individuals who have experienced significant trauma. This ministry will be a sanctuary where healing and hope flourish, where the gentle presence of horses can provide solace and strength to those in need. To make this dream a reality, I need your help. Starting this ministry requires resources that I currently do not have. Your generous contributions will go towards: Securing a suitable property: A safe, serene environment is essential for both the horses and the individuals who come for therapy. Purchasing and caring for therapy horses: Ensuring the health and well-being of the horses is crucial to their role in the healing process. Building facilities: Comfortable and safe spaces for therapy sessions and educational workshops are necessary to support our clients. Providing outreach and support programs: Developing programs to reach those in need and offer continuous support to survivors. Every donation, no matter the size, will bring us one step closer to creating this sanctuary of healing. Your support will not only help me fulfill my dream but also provide countless others with the chance to reclaim their lives and find peace through the extraordinary power of equine therapy. I am profoundly grateful for your kindness and generosity. Together, we can build a place where broken spirits are mended, and new beginnings are born. Thank you for being a part of this journey with me.





With heartfelt thanks,

Tiffany Jacobsen

Wildfire Ministries Inc