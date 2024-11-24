HAM Car Payment

Monthly Goal:
USD $250
Total Raised:
USD $255
Raised this month:
USD $250
Campaign funds will be received by Hunter McCaskill
FAMILY USE ONLY.
Please do no donate if you are not affiliated with owners of campaign.
This account will be used to transfer money for cover vehicle payment between agreed parties.
2% of all payments will be donated to GiveSendGo to support their cause.
December
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.