Support Brenda Bicskey’s hardship

Goal:
USD $35,000
Raised:
USD $3,983
Campaign funds will be received by Brenda Bicskey
Hello everyone. I’m reaching out to the social media community to provide financial aid a good friend, Brenda Bicskey. Brenda is experiencing a painful separation from her husband who is the primary income holder and she is struggling to make ends meet. Brenda will be fighting for her rights for custody, but will be representing herself in court because she can no longer afford to hire an attorney to represent her. She recently went public with her situation. You can look her up on Facebook to get the details of her situation. As a fellow believer in Jesus I just appeal you all, especially if you’re believer, to contribute to help her in her distress. “Pure and undefiled religion before our God and Father is this: to visit orphans and widows in their affliction, and to keep oneself unstained by the world.” James 1:27 (LSB)
I am so impressed by your strength
Praying for you!
Love you and praying for you!
So sorry that women are still being treated this way...if I were her go into a shelter for women .They can help you and give you the resources you need.
You are loved and supported by many.
Praying for you friend
Praying for you and the kids!
