Support Brenda Bicskey’s hardship

Goal:

 USD $35,000

Raised:

 USD $3,983

Campaign created by Joseph Smith

Campaign funds will be received by Brenda Bicskey

Hello everyone. I’m reaching out to the social media community to provide financial aid a good friend, Brenda Bicskey. Brenda is experiencing a painful separation from her husband who is the primary income holder and she is struggling to make ends meet. Brenda will be fighting for her rights for custody, but will be representing herself in court because she can no longer afford to hire an attorney to represent her. She recently went public with her situation. You can look her up on Facebook to get the details of her situation. As a fellow believer in Jesus I just appeal you all, especially if you’re believer, to contribute to help her in her distress. “Pure and undefiled religion before our God and Father is this: to visit orphans and widows in their affliction, and to keep oneself unstained by the world.” James 1:27 (LSB)

Recent Donations
Show:
Alicia Laslo
$ 50.00 USD
14 hours ago

I am so impressed by your strength

Anonymous Giver
$ 205.00 USD
2 days ago

Praying for you!

John Salvino
$ 200.00 USD
3 days ago

Beth Schneider
$ 25.00 USD
16 days ago

Love you and praying for you!

Amy
$ 50.00 USD
16 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
24 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 85.00 USD
27 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Marissa
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Deborah West
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

So sorry that women are still being treated this way...if I were her go into a shelter for women .They can help you and give you the resources you need.

Cindi Ashbeck
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Alicia Laslo
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

I am so impressed by your strength

Anonymous Giver
$ 29.00 USD
1 month ago

heidi boan
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Kelly Bauman
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

You are loved and supported by many.

Carole Rausch Borrmann
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Kimberly Hamilton
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for you friend

Betty Hendrickson
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for you and the kids!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

