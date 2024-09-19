Doncy Is Seeking Earth Angels To Assist Please

First, I would like to express my heartfelt appreciation for your viewership and time, as I petition for your collective support and assistance.

~~~> Many Blessings To All You Earth Angels Out There <~~~

I do not have a biological family to turn to, therefore, I am with hope that using this forum will serve as an alternative, creating a blended family of a different kind. A family that will form a bond through an unfortunate chain of events that places me here in front of you to begin with. I am with hope that my story resonates and allows your heart-strings to connect with mine.

It is very humbling to realize the only way to move from the situation I find myself in, is to make myself vulnerable and come out of the shadows. So here I am, in the raw. I will trust the process and know I will soon see through the dark clouds of despondency that tries to clench its grip.

The following is a timeline of the emergency health injuries I've encountered, bringing me to the point of seeking out Earth Angels for assistance:

March 2016...ER visit...I had both a Watershed Ischemic and Hemorrhagic Stroke, causing me to loose my executive functions and use of the right- side of my body. I was in ICU for days, both before and after carotid artery surgery. However, after many, many months, and thanks to St. Joseph's Hospital and Barrows Neurological Institute, in Phoenix, AZ, and my unwavering efforts, I made a 99.9% full recovery.

June 2020...ER visit...I had a massive Heart Attack, requiring 2 stents and a lengthy hospital stay. Followed by another visit on November 2020, for a Catheter Ablation on my left heart.

December 2020...ER visit...I was in full heart failure, due to Mitral Valve Regurgitation. Once diagnosed, I had to decide immediately if I wanted a biological or mechanical replacement. Imagine my shock, being told I need to have Open Heart Surgery within 48 hours...or...meet my Creator.



June 2021...I was finally medically cleared and stable enough to have total knee replacement on my right knee, in which I need both done, but they wouldn't do both at the same time. Of note: I was already scheduled to have one of my knees replaced back in March of 2016, but as you recall, I had my strokes. I gotta say, recovery was extremely difficult from all my subsequent health injuries, due to the pain that comes from essentially...broken knees...but, we do what we have to do in such situations, right?

October 2021...ER visit...Cardio Catheter and 2 more stents put into my heart. I think I have earned the right to call my heart a vision of heART now, with all the additives.

September 2023...ER visit...Embolism Stroke hospitalization and in-patient rehabilitation.

October 2023...ER visit...Migrainous Stroke...hospitalization and in-patient rehabilitation. In addition,this stroke caused me to loose some eyesight in my right eye. The medical term is called, Right Inferior Quadrantanopia. I was blessed by, the National Federation of the Blind with a 'white stick', making navigation a bit easier. However, having visual disturbance is a tough one to handle.



February 2024...ER visit...one of my stents collapsed, causing me to have a cardio-catheter procedure to fix it. It was also noticed that I needed yet another stent while in the procedure, so I now have 5 total heart stents.

When all of my medical procedures and diagnosis are listed out...

Back Surgery, Knee Replacement Surgery, 4-Strokes, a Heart Attack, 5-Heart Stents, Coronary Artery Disease, Chronic and Congestive Heart Failure, Open Heart Surgery, Carotid Artery Surgery, Osteoarthritis, Complicated Migraines, Fibromyalgia, Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, Osteopenia, Memory Changes, Heart Catheter Ablations, Palmoplanter Psoriasic Arthritis, Mitral Valve Regurgitation, Right Inferior Quadrantanopia, MAZE Procedure for Atrial Fibrillation, and Hypertension. And, during my recent Colonoscopy, I had 4 polyps removed, with 3 being pre-cancerous.

...it feels so overwhelming, as if life is going on without me. I feel like I'm only existing and not living. I have tried to find a way forward, but my medical issues are make things very difficult. I'm so tired and drained. When is enough, enough?!

The aforementioned can certainly illustrate how difficult it would be for anyone to stay financially afloat, especially over the course of 7-years. Those aren't tiny irritants that can set things back a few weeks. Those have all been life-altering, medical emergencies that have caused me to loose many, many careers and multiple places to call Home. It's a terrible feeling to be told, 'We're sorry, but you're not allowed to drive, work, or live alone until you are medically cleared'. Phew, I'd find it a blessing to never have to hear those words again.

In any event, I have remained as positive as I can possibly be, during all these upheavals finding their way into my path. I stay focused on forward movement by remembering everything happens for a reason I also assert there's learning in each perceived negative life event, and am loyal to an awareness that there's always someone who has it more difficult than I do. I'm also a firm believer that you never know how strong you truly are, until being strong is all you can be. However, that does not mean that I never get annoyed by having learn reading, writing and arithmetic, and do all the other things that go along with executive functions again, most of which we all take for granted. It just means that I tug at my grit of perseverance and find a new flow within my adjustments of normalcy. I find comfort in remembering that we are not privy to...the bigger picture.

I hope I have achieved an understanding with you as to why I am in search of some Earth Angels on this platform. And, yes, perhaps I have waited too long to come out of the shadows and seek assistance. It's just, I've never learn how to ask for help. I suppose, as the ole adage goes, you have to hit rock bottom before you seek help. And, that's precisely where I am...rock bottom financially broke.

I'll be 62 in January. I don't use drugs, drink alcoholic beverages, or smoke anything. I have been in-service to humanity, the disabled, abused children and our wisdom-filled ones (my term for our elderly), since 1981.

Earth Angels, I am not looking for a hand-out, only a hand-up. My aim is not to be greedy, as I'm mindful that so many others are in need too. Therefore, I simply seek to recover from all these upheavals, without the stranglehold of homelessness lurking into my thought pattern each day. What I'm requesting will give me some reprieve. Your generosity will allow me to pay rent to my deserving landlady, keeping her from having no choice but to evict me. It will pay all the normal bills that come with living, such as, medication, vehicle insurance, phone, gasoline, laundry, food, etc. The big bonus to me, with your assistance, will be the allowance to recover with a more focused mind-set that will help formulate my new beginning...again.

Currently, I am selling as many of my personal belongings as folks are willing to buy. But, sadly, that doesn't happen fast enough for living expenses to get paid. I'm 2-months behind on my rent, and my car insurance and phone payments are coming due. I have under $40.00 to my name, but trying to not be in fear.

Although I refused for years, I have finally taken my Team of Doctors advise and applied for Social Security Disability, back in December 2023. The process is very stressful, daunting and l-o-n-g. I'm in Stage-3 of their 5-Stage process. With all my medical problems, I can't believe it takes so long for a decision to be made. However, I'm not surprised. When/if I get approved, I will be able to meagerly survive again, but until then I need some help, please. I was told it could be another 3-or-so more months for (them) to make a decision.



In closing, I hereby promise each of you, l will continue to do my part to uplift humanity. Pay-It-Forward is my staple, and How-May-I-Serve, my credo. Clearly, I have more to give. After my last stroke, one of my doctors stated...'you have been given a fourth chance at life, now go do out and do something big'. With everyone's help, I might just be able to pull that off ~!

I hope you see me. I see you.

Thank you all for your consideration, donations, and time. May safety be your shadow. God Bless you, as you give from a space of pure heart love.

Blessings to you all always...and...In-All-Ways.

With Love, Light and Honor,

Doncy

PS) I will post updates as I continue to recover.

Please pray.

