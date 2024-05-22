Please support Helen

Goal:
NAD $77,000
Raised:
NAD $2,000
Campaign funds will be received by Helen Shishiveni
‘My name is Helen Shishiveni, I'm from Africa. I i'm currently battling a condition called DID (dissociative identity disorder), it has interfered greatly in every area of my life. I struggle socially and can’t do much traveling, because of these things I’ve lost jobs, and I'm not able continue my career right now. Since I can’t go out to work to support myself, I had to use all of my financial savings. Currently, I don’t have a stable home, and I don’t have reliable financial support with the little help I have from family and those who are helping me to recover.
With your help I can start a small business from home and get a place where I can stay while I’m on my journey of recovery.
Please give whatever is placed in your heart to give.
I’m grateful for your support,
God bless you in Jesus' name.‘
Starting you off...
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.