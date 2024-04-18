Veteran Fired for His Faith Stand with Him

Hello, my name is Joseph Allen, and I’m a proud U.S. veteran who served this country with honor. Today, I’m fighting a different kind of battle—one here at home, for the rights I and so many others risked our lives to protect.





Recently, I was terminated from my job at Walmart in Woodland Park, Colorado, after raising a deeply personal and sincere concern regarding privacy in a public restroom. As a disabled veteran living with service-connected health issues, I rely on quick and safe access to facilities. What I shared came from personal experience, and I voiced my concerns respectfully. For that, I lost my job. The reason given was that I was fired because I shared my opinion.





I’ve always believed in this country’s founding principles—freedom of speech, freedom of conscience, freedom of religion and mutual respect. I have never tried to force my beliefs on others, and I respect everyone’s right to live freely. But I also believe that I, and others like me, deserve the same protection when we stand up for what we believe is right.





Now, my wife Marcia and I are facing serious financial hardship. We’re in urgent need of legal support to fight for justice and to defend the freedom to speak up without fear of retaliation.





⏳ Time Is Running Out – We Have 90 Days to File

We have a limited legal window of just 90 days to officially file our case. After that, our opportunity to seek justice will be gone.





To move forward, we need to raise $5,000 to retain legal counsel and cover the initial filing fees. This is a time-sensitive battle, and we can’t do it without your help.