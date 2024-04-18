Veteran Fired for His Faith Stand with Him

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $650
Campaign funds will be received by Joseph Allen
Hello, my name is Joseph Allen, and I’m a proud U.S. veteran who served this country with honor. Today, I’m fighting a different kind of battle—one here at home, for the rights I and so many others risked our lives to protect.
Recently, I was terminated from my job at Walmart in Woodland Park, Colorado, after raising a deeply personal and sincere concern regarding privacy in a public restroom. As a disabled veteran living with service-connected health issues, I rely on quick and safe access to facilities. What I shared came from personal experience, and I voiced my concerns respectfully. For that, I lost my job. The reason given was that I was fired because I shared my opinion.
I’ve always believed in this country’s founding principles—freedom of speech, freedom of conscience, freedom of religion and mutual respect. I have never tried to force my beliefs on others, and I respect everyone’s right to live freely. But I also believe that I, and others like me, deserve the same protection when we stand up for what we believe is right.
Now, my wife Marcia and I are facing serious financial hardship. We’re in urgent need of legal support to fight for justice and to defend the freedom to speak up without fear of retaliation.
⏳ Time Is Running Out – We Have 90 Days to File
We have a limited legal window of just 90 days to officially file our case. After that, our opportunity to seek justice will be gone.
To move forward, we need to raise $5,000 to retain legal counsel and cover the initial filing fees. This is a time-sensitive battle, and we can’t do it without your help.
In the Breach, Sapper!
Covering your 6.
Jesus is Lord of ALL!!!
July 15th, 2025
To God be the glory, amen.
The fight for righteousness is a forever war that has been going on long before we were born and will be going on until our Lord and Savior comes to rein forever. How and what WE do in our hour is how we will be rewarded at the judgement in Heaven. I have chosen to fight. To stand up and let my voice be heard no matter the hate, no matter the judgement from people and no matter the consequences. Right is right and wrong is wrong not the other way around like the world wants you to believe. Sin is sin and if that is the lifestyle you choose to live, and you're ok with the consequences of hell fire forever, then live your best life but know that every knee will bow, and every tongue will confess that Jesus is the King and He is the Lord.
But, if you have chosen to live for Christ here on earth, that is ok. You have the right to live that life without fear of reprisal here in this, the greatest country on earth. You can stand up and say NO to the trans and the LGBTQ ++ agenda in your life's. You can say I will not bend a knee to your ungodly choices! You can stand up and say that Christ loves you and pray that they find him... and maybe a little Prozac! Being a Christian is OK!
We are so divided by beliefs, doctrines and denominations that we oftentimes forget that there is only one heaven. There is only one Christ and there is only one reward for choosing to live for Christ here on earth. Yes, we are in this together and the fight against the principalities and powers of the enemy are a joint venture.
The fight is real, and the fight WILL go on. Will you help? Will you sow into this fight and let your voice raise with ours in unison as we proclaim that Christ is King and that we have the right to not live in your delusions?
Fact: Only Men belong in the MENS BATHROOM.
Fact: Only Women belong in the WOMANS BATHROOM.
Fact: You have the right to pee in a secure location, free from ALL threats to your safety!
The time is short. We only have 45 more days to get this done. Can we count on you?
All glory to Christ, and to Christ alone!!
June 27th, 2025
Well, it is time for another update. We have been in talks with a national law firm, and it is looking good. If they take the case on the national level, the lawsuit will be filed very close to the deadline of August 31. We still need your help to get this fight over with.
The only thing corporations understand is money. They really do not care that their policies put you into an unsafe environment. They do not care if your wife or daughter are defendable while at their stores. They only care that you come to them and buy their stuff.
A few years ago, Target was taught a very hard lesion when they jumped into the crazy train trans debate by trying to push all the radical trans ideology onto their customers. What happened was epic. They lost their collective tails in the market and in gross revenue. This year they changed and had ZERO LGBTQ items in their stores, and we can count this as a win. Walmart, on the other hand, doubled down and pushed even harder. They are next. They must learn that you do not cater to the 1.2 % when the other 98.8% of your customers don't want it shoved down their throats.
As Christians and as good stewards of what God has given us, we are required to stand for righteousness. Yes, even out in the marketplace. Stop giving these ungodly corporations your blessing by shopping in their stores until they change. PERIOD
Back to the issue at hand, the lawsuit will go forward, and we will win. The only question i have is will you stand with us in this fight? Donate today and let's be victoriousness together for Christ in this dark and dying world!
June 16th, 2025
Week one of only 13 weeks to file this lawsuit is in the books. We are holding strong, and we are believing that God is going to lay the desire to help us in this fight on your hearts. This is a fight that MUST be fought. We as Christians must unite and we must resist the devil of he will not flee. The world is not going to stop pushing against us. We know this and we must push back until our savior returns and takes us home.
Ask yourself this question. Men, do you want your wife's or daughters exposed to a mentally ill man living a delusion and thinking he has the right to violate your wives of daughter's space in an area that you as their protecter cannot access to help them or protect them?
Moms, do you want your children exposed to this situation? Do you want your husband being stared at by a woman in a men's bathroom without any protection from being accused of harassment by them if they see too much or get offended by your husband's reaction to them being in the wrong place?
I fought for the rights of everyone to live their lives the way they want. I fought for your right to not be exposed to this lifestyle! I will continue to fight for you, will you stand with me?I hope and wish everyone will accept Jesus and live for Him on this earth, but even Jesus said that this will not be the case. If they want to live that way, that is their choice. You and I do not have to be exposed to it.
If you agree with us, then donate to this cause and share it with your family and friends to allow them to also join us in this fight against the gates of hell. Please pray for marcia and I as we stand for righteousness.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.