A Marine Corps Veteran's Cancer Fight

Hello,

My husband Anthony is a 1st generation American, of Hungarian Immigrants who fled their war torn country during the 1956 Hungarian Revolution for the American dream. In 1987 he proudly joined the US Marine Corps. straight out of high school. After a knee injury ended his time with the Marine Corps. he carried on the tradition of his Grandfather and Father to become an Engineer. He loved working on CNC machines at the same company for the last 15 years and was so proud of the parts he could program, cut and see come off the machine finished. He is also a proud big brother & father of 3 adult children.



In late 2023 he began to have difficulty swallowing and began losing weight rapidly so we started seeking medical treatment and testing to figure out what the issue was. Shortly after Thanksgiving 2023 he had lost 40 lbs and we finally received the results we were praying not to, you've got CANCER!

Two weeks after his diagnosis of Stage 3 Esophageal Cancer he could no longer eat or drink anything. After a 4 day hospital stay he was home on disability and in for the fight of his life. Looking at chemo., radiation and possibly life altering surgery. He is still unable to eat anything, with a total of 50 lbs lost to date with a PICC Line and only an IV bag of "food" keeping him alive.



After 3 rounds of chemo. and 3 weeks of radiation his white blood count tanked and he was unable to receive anymore chemo. treatments. He is finishing radiation 02/22/24.

I thankfully am still able to work but with that and the disability insurance it doesn't cover enough to pay for all expenses. There are some possible alternative treatments but of course they aren't covered by insurance.



We would be forever grateful for all prayers of healing and words of encouragement during this difficult time and if you feel led to donate that would be greatly appreciated.

Thank you, God Bless you & Semper Fi

