A Marine Corps Veteran's Cancer Fight

Goal:
USD $30,000
Raised:
USD $1,435
Campaign funds will be received by Kristina Marie
Hello,
My husband Anthony is a 1st generation American, of Hungarian Immigrants who fled their war torn country during the 1956 Hungarian Revolution for the American dream. In 1987 he proudly joined the US Marine Corps. straight out of high school. After a knee injury ended his time with the Marine Corps. he carried on the tradition of his Grandfather and Father to become an Engineer. He loved working on CNC machines at the same company for the last 15 years and was so proud of the parts he could program, cut and see come off the machine finished. He is also a proud big brother & father of 3 adult children.
In late 2023 he began to have difficulty swallowing and began losing weight rapidly so we started seeking medical treatment and testing to figure out what the issue was. Shortly after Thanksgiving 2023 he had lost 40 lbs and we finally received the results we were praying not to, you've got CANCER!
Two weeks after his diagnosis of Stage 3 Esophageal Cancer he could no longer eat or drink anything. After a 4 day hospital stay he was home on disability and in for the fight of his life. Looking at chemo., radiation and possibly life altering surgery. He is still unable to eat anything, with a total of 50 lbs lost to date with a PICC Line and only an IV bag of "food" keeping him alive.
After 3 rounds of chemo. and 3 weeks of radiation his white blood count tanked and he was unable to receive anymore chemo. treatments. He is finishing radiation 02/22/24.
I thankfully am still able to work but with that and the disability insurance it doesn't cover enough to pay for all expenses. There are some possible alternative treatments but of course they aren't covered by insurance.
We would be forever grateful for all prayers of healing and words of encouragement during this difficult time and if you feel led to donate that would be greatly appreciated.
Thank you, God Bless you & Semper Fi
God bless you Tony
Praying for you!
Praying for full recovery!
Praying for full remission!
Praying for healing and discernment for treatment. Jesus this tumor and let there be no surgery required, Amen.
October 2nd, 2024
Well since the last update there have been a few changes. Anthony is back on Chemo. & Immunotherapy every 2 weeks for an undetermined amount of time. Also, in July Anthony was unable to eat or drink again so on July 5th they placed a stent in his esophagus. This has helped somewhat but it is still difficult at times to get food/liquids down. They did a new PET Scan and a Barium swallow test this week, we await the results.
On top of all this, we don't have dental insurance and Anthony needs some major dental work, in part thanks to the chemo. & radiation. Please pray that people that have the means to donate are led to our campaign.
Thank you
May 4th, 2024
Well, we've been hit with another set back. Anthony is not eligible for surgery since a lump removed came back positive for cancer and he has a lesion in his knee that the Dr.'s believe is cancerous also.
We are seeking alternative treatments one of which is in Europe. The problem is the treatment is costly not the mention the air fare to get there. Any help would be greatly appreciated! Thank you
April 1st, 2024
Anthony was back in the hospital for a few days in March with complication from his PICC Line, which had to be removed. Thankfully he is able to drink again & is able to eat limited soft foods.
We've received the latest PET Scan results and although the tumor has shrunk it is still active and it looks like he is going to need surgery. So the struggle continues to gain weight to be strong enough for surgery.
Then with all this going on we had yet another water leak in our house, so we're having to go through the expense of having the house repipped.
Thank you and Blessings to you all, for your love prayers and support.
