Helping The Day Family

Hello , I Am A 24 Yr Old Mother of 3 In need of help to pay my rent for February. Due to a very bad snow storm in the past week , hours were lessened. I have reached out to resources in my city and no one has funds. I am trying to reach the goal of 1,200.00 . I know things are hard for everyone in these times. Me and my children would b so greatful for anyone able or willing to help us in these very hard times.

Thank you and may God Bless 🙏🏽