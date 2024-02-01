Campaign Image

Helping The Day Family

Campaign created by Prezyious Day

Campaign funds will be received by Prezyious Day

Hello , I Am A 24 Yr Old Mother of 3 In need of help to pay my rent for February. Due to a very bad snow storm in the past week , hours were lessened.  I have reached out to resources in my city and no one has funds. I am trying to reach the goal of 1,200.00 . I know things are hard for everyone in these times. Me and my children would b so greatful for anyone able or willing to help us in these very hard times. 

Thank you and may God Bless 🙏🏽

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
15 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
5 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
6 months ago

Angela Brothers
$ 300.00 USD
7 months ago

Hi Prezyious, this donation is sent along with love and prayers for you and the children. I hope a new job comes through soon. ~Angela

Anonymous Giver
$ 75.00 USD
7 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
8 months ago

Claire Bocek
$ 200.00 USD
8 months ago

Claire Bocek
$ 200.00 USD
9 months ago

Angela
$ 100.00 USD
11 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
11 months ago

Wendy Scheiter
$ 50.00 USD
11 months ago

