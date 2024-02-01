Helping The Day Family

Monthly Goal:
USD $1,200
Total Raised:
USD $2,400
Raised this month:
USD $0
Campaign funds will be received by Prezyious Day
Hello , I Am A 24 Yr Old Mother of 3 In need of help to pay my rent for February. Due to a very bad snow storm in the past week , hours were lessened. I have reached out to resources in my city and no one has funds. I am trying to reach the goal of 1,200.00 . I know things are hard for everyone in these times. Me and my children would b so greatful for anyone able or willing to help us in these very hard times.
Thank you and may God Bless 🙏🏽
Hi Prezyious, this donation is sent along with love and prayers for you and the children. I hope a new job comes through soon. ~Angela
