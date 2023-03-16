Owen's Therapy Fund

Hi friends, this is Jenna—Owen’s big sister.

It’s been one year since we last asked for help, and in that time, Owen has made steady progress. But he’s also faced new challenges. He’s been diagnosed with epilepsy and has been medically prescribed continued speech therapy to support his development and communication skills.

The team at KidsCanDo Therapy has been a huge blessing, and the progress Owen has made through their care has been life-changing. He’s learning to communicate more clearly and connect better with those around him. We want to keep that momentum going—but we’ve hit a roadblock.

Our health insurance through Samaritan Ministries does not cover speech therapy—even though it’s medically necessary—because it’s not considered a “physical” condition. As a result, the entire cost falls on us: $92 a week, $460 a month, and just over $5,000 a year, all out-of-pocket.

With the rising costs of food, electricity, and home and auto insurance, my parents are doing all they can to make ends meet for our household of nine. This has been a significant and ongoing stress for them.

Please prayerfully consider supporting Owen’s speech therapy. Your gift—whether for a single session, a month, or even a full year—will make a lasting impact on his ability to better communicate and thrive.

Every gift, big or small, helps keep Owen on track for a brighter future—and gives our family hope as we continue this journey with him.

Thank you so much for your love, support, and prayers!

With gratitude,

Jenna