Campaign Image

Fund family cabin continuity

Raised:

 USD $150

Campaign created by Douglas Francone

Campaign funds will be received by Frank Francone

Fund family cabin continuity

It's incredible that our Alma cabin has now brought joy to 5 generations!  My dad (Frank J) has set up and funded a trust to help with it continuity, but it will not be enough to pay taxes and insurance, and we want to also build up a reserve for general maintenance or emergencies.

As one that has enjoyed the cabin, and hope to continue to enjoy the cabin in the future, we are hoping you will help with the needed funding.  I suggest setting up an automatic recurring payment so that it is not something that will need constant reminders. 

One last point.  This service charges by transaction so anything less than $25/month will get substantially eaten up by fees.  You are also welcome to make other one time payments if you are feeling generous:)

Thanks for supporting our family heritage!

Recent Donations
Show:
Frank D and Tina
$ 25.00 USD
1 day ago

Doug F
$ 25.00 USD
1 day ago

Julia Francone
$ 25.00 USD
28 days ago

Frank D and Tina
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Doug F
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Frank D and Tina
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo