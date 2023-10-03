Food Wine & GOD Pilot Episode



Logline

Join Chef Zac Jiwa on a culinary pilgrimage through time and culture, as he explores the world's most ancient and modern cities, tracing the roots of faith while savoring the local cuisine and wine that have evolved alongside it.

Genre

Travel, Food & Beverage, History, Spirituality

Format

Multi-Season TV Series, 7 Seasons, 7 Episodes per Season, 45 minutes per episode

Target Audience

Food and travel enthusiasts

History buffs

Spiritual and religious communities

Ages 25-65

Market Potential and Distribution

Streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu

Cable networks like the Travel Channel, Food Network, and History Channel

International distribution to Christian communities worldwide





Overview

"Taste and See!"

- Psalm 34:8

Embark on a transcendent journey with Chef Zac Jiwa as he weaves a tapestry of taste, faith, and history in the groundbreaking series, "Food, Wine & God." This isn't just a travel show; it's a pilgrimage into the heart of our shared human experience, where the soulful flavors of ancient lands meet the profound stories of Christianity.



Each episode transports viewers to the cradle of civilization, the very regions that have witnessed the birth and growth of Christianity. From the bustling markets of Jerusalem to the ancient ruins of Babylon, Chef Zac dives deep into the culinary traditions that have been shaped by centuries of faith, conflict, and culture. But it's not just about the food. With every bite, there's a story, a history, and a testament to the resilience and creativity of the human spirit.



Imagine savoring a dish in Israel that traces its roots back to biblical times, or sipping wine in Greece while delving into the tales of the 7 churches of Asia. Chef Zac collaborates with local chefs, vintners, and historians, unearthing the intricate ways in which faith has influenced the region's cuisine and wine.



As the series progresses, our journey doesn't just stop at the borders of the ancient world. We'll follow the footsteps of Christianity as it spreads across continents, from the Renaissance streets of Italy to the Protestant heartlands of Germany and the UK, and even to the vibrant Christian communities in India, Africa, and the Americas.



"Food, Wine & God" is more than a feast for the palate; it's a feast for the soul. It's an invitation to explore the world through the lens of faith, to understand how our beliefs shape our tastes, and to celebrate the rich tapestry of history, culture, and cuisine that binds us all together.



Join Zac on this epic journey, and discover the divine intersection of food, wine, and faith.

Meet Your Guide

Born in the heartland of the US and raised amidst the rich culinary traditions of the South, Zac Jiwa is a unique blend of faith, food, and innovation. A devoted Christ follower, Zac's journey has been as diverse as the dishes he's passionate about. From the kitchens of his southern cook grandmother, a pastor's wife, to the aromatic experiences introduced by his Pakistani father, food has always been a cultural and spiritual touchstone for Zac.



Despite an undergraduate degree in Computer Science and a successful 20+year stint as a technology executive and entrepreneur, Zac's heart has always been in the kitchen and on the road. His graduate work in Marketing from the prestigious Kellogg School of Business further honed his understanding of global tastes and trends. Currently, he's deepening his spiritual journey with a Master's Degree in Divinity from Liberty University.



A father to four, Zac's entrepreneurial spirit extends to the culinary world as an investor in renowned restaurants like Fixe (Austin & Ft. Worth, TX) and The Brewer's Table (Austin, TX). His extensive travels, spanning from the historic lanes of Israel and Italy to the vibrant streets of Vietnam and Indonesia, have only deepened his passion for food and the stories behind every dish.



With a life that's as rich and varied as the cuisines he loves, Zac is the perfect guide for "Food, Wine & God," taking viewers on a journey that's as much about faith and history as it is about culinary delights.

Shalom Y'all!





