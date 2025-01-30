Campaign Image

The Wisconsin Conservative Digest

Raised:

 USD $150

Campaign created by William Savage

Campaign funds will be received by The Conservative Digest

The Wisconsin Conservative Digest

The Wisconsin Conservative Digest provides up-to-date news and insights about what is happening in Madison and around the state. We use limited advertising and rely mainly on donations. Please consider a donation today. You're just one click away!  

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
11 minutes ago

Keep printing TRUTH!!

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo