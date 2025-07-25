Battle Leukemia with Team Emi

Goal:
On Monday, July 14th, 2025, our world shattered.
Our beautiful, happy, 5-year-old daughter Eminence "Emi" Travis — who is autistic, silly, vibrant, full of light, with verbal communication and sensory challenges — was diagnosed with B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (B-ALL).
One moment we were managing a typical summer day… the next, we were told to pack our lives into bags and get to the Children’s Hospital immediately — three hours from the only home Emi has ever known. There was no time to process, no moment to breathe. Just fear… and movement.
Since that day, our lives have been turned upside down in every possible way.
On July 17th, Emi began the first of what will be 2.5 years of chemotherapy treatments. She has been through blood transfusions, sedation, spinal taps, bone marrow biopsies, and medications most adults can’t even pronounce — all in a matter of days. And yet, through it all, our girl holds tight to her stuffed Mickey and Minnie, her tablet, and a few silly songs that bring her comfort.
She is fighting with a quiet strength that humbles us.
As Emi’s parents — Mark and Katie Travis — we’ve stayed right by her side every second. There is no other option. Our daughter needs us.
But with that choice comes heartbreaking sacrifice.
Mark has filed for FMLA through his employer to remain with Emi, which means a complete loss of income for our family, and we now face the full cost of our health insurance. As a small business owner, Katie's work will also be impacted. Every moment is consumed with Emi’s care, coordination with medical teams, emotional support, and simply trying to hold it together.
We never imagined we’d be here — reaching out to our community and kind strangers — but we need your help.
We’re not just fighting Leukemia. We’re fighting to preserve a sense of normalcy, dignity, and hope for Emi and for ourselves.
Our once happy home — full of silly routines, early morning cuddles, and laughter — now sits eerily quiet. Just days ago, a loved one walked through our house to grab some essentials for us. On a video call, we directed her to collect some of Emi’s favorite things. Watching someone walk through our home felt like watching a life we can barely remember anymore.
This wasn’t just a diagnosis. It was a full uprooting. And Emi… she doesn’t even fully understand what’s happening. She just knows her body hurts. That doctors poke her a lot. That Daddy and Mommy are there to hold her tight when she’s scared and we're the first thing she sees when she wakes up.
We tell her every day: “You are safe. You are brave. You are doing an amazing job. We're right here. We love you.”
And now, we’re asking you — whoever you are — to be part of that message, too.
We know times are hard for many families. We know there are countless stories out there. But if you're able to help in any way — financially, through sharing Emi's story, or simply by keeping her in your thoughts and prayers — we will be forever grateful.
Your gift, no matter how small, keeps our little family afloat. It helps us show Emi that she is surrounded by love. It gives us a chance to keep walking forward in this fight — one appointment, one blood draw, one chemo dose at a time.
Emi may be small, but she’s mighty.
And together, we can show her that this world still holds so much good.
From the bottom of our hearts,
Mark, Katie, and your little warrior princess — Emi Travis
July 25th, 2025
“In every way possible and in every possible way.”
I heard someone on a podcast speak those words a few days ago, and I haven’t been able to stop thinking about them.
They had been asked a simple, but soul-stirring question.
“How do you love someone through something you don’t understand?”
I asked myself that same question, sitting quietly in the family lounge, exhausted, broken open, and trying to process the storm that has become our reality.
And my answer?
In every way possible.
And in every possible way.
That’s how I love my daughter right now.
That’s how I love my wife.
That’s how we carry each other through this journey with Emi.
We don’t have all the answers.
We barely understand half of the medical jargon.
The fear is overwhelming.
The unknowns are suffocating, but our love is louder, it’s deeper and it's everywhere.
It’s in the soft touch of a hand on Emi’s back as she braces to take a medication that scares her.
It’s in the way Katie and I communicate without words during the hardest moments — eyes locking, tears welling, hearts breaking but holding steady.
It’s in my prayers whispered through trembling lips at 2 AM when sleep is impossible.
It’s in the kindness of strangers, friends, and family who’ve lifted us with their prayers, their donations and their messages.
It’s in the silence between the sobs, where we gather our strength again.
Because when you’re walking your child through cancer, love isn’t always poetic or pretty.
Sometimes it looks like holding a vomit bucket and still calling her brave.
Sometimes it’s whispering, “You’re okay, baby. Mommy and Daddy are here. You’re doing an amazing job”, even when your own soul is shattering inside.
We love Emi in every way possible — with everything we have.
And we will fight for her in every possible way — with every breath, every prayer, every tear, and every step forward.
So that’s my answer.
That’s how you love someone through what you can’t understand.
You show up.
You stay.
You love them —
In every way possible.
And in every possible way.
Please share this post so we can grow Emi's prayer circle.
July 25th, 2025
Yesterday was Day 8 of 29 straight days of chemo to heal our 5 yr old daughter, Eminence, of Leukemia. This is Stage 1 of a 2.5 year treatment plan.
Still asleep, they rolled her in to the post-op room where we were waiting. Her tablet was already playing her favorite Spanish kid songs.
Taking advantage of her sedation, Daddy trimmed her nails and Mommy washed her hair.
Along with her daily chemo treatments, she had a Lumbar Puncture under anesthesia. They also re-accessed her chest port (changed the needle) which needs to be done weekly and drew 18 vials of blood for labs while she was out.
We are grateful her care team clusters the ouchies whenever possible.
She's receiving a Miralax-type med (think colonoscopy prep) as chemo can cause severe constipation.
She's very uncomfortable and we're changing her and sanitizing her bed constantly.
Please, God, let today be a calmer day for our girl.
Your comments and encouragement mean the world to us.
Please share this post to grow Emi's prayer circle. We are believing for a miracle.
Thank you, thank you.
July 24th, 2025
July 24th, 2025
Written by Daddy...
“The Walkthrough”
It had been only 8 days since we left our home.
Just 8 days.
But it wasn’t the number that mattered.
It was how we left.
That Monday, I had just walked in the door from a routine dental appointment.
I still had that odd, clean-mouth feeling when Katie looked at me and, with her usual smile, asked, “Happy teeth?”.
But, in her eyes, I already knew something was different.
Then, came the words.
The kind you never want to hear.
The kind that split your life in two —
“Emi has Leukemia.”
We hugged, we cried and then we moved into a kind of motion that felt both surreal and mechanical.
We called Emi’s doctor.
She spoke with the children’s hospital and told them we were coming.
I made a quick, shaky call to my boss.
Katie’s dad came to pick up the dogs.
All while Emi sat watching her show, completely unaware that her whole world — our whole world — had just been rewritten.
We quietly packed, unsure of what to take.
Socks.
Pajamas.
A book.
A charger.
Random things.
We moved from room to room like shells of ourselves — crying, hugging, saying nothing.
Just trying to breathe through the panic.
And then we were gone.
Just like that.
Off to begin a journey we never imagined.
One we still don’t fully understand.
That’s why, when Cousin Emily and her girls stopped by our house yesterday on their way back to St. Louis, it hit me harder than I expected.
On a video call, we guided her through our home like tour guides —
“Open that cabinet, now the top drawer, now to that room…”
Each direction we gave her was a breadcrumb back to normal, back to the life we left behind in such a blur.
The house was so quiet.
So calm after the storm.
Still standing — like it had been holding its breath, waiting for us to come back.
Watching Emily walk through our home was like looking at a photograph of our old life.
Familiar, but untouchable.
And in that silence, it struck me:
our house wasn’t just walls and windows.
It was Emi’s safe place.
It was our safe place.
The sounds of her sound machines when sleeping.
The rocking chair in the living room that she loves.
Her amazing new bed in her bedroom.
The way her little shoes wait near the sliding glass door.
The crumbs on the kitchen floor from her last snack.
She didn’t know what was coming that day we left.
Katie and I did.
We carried the full weight of it in our chests, in our eyes, in the way we held her a little tighter without explaining why.
She was just being five.
Sitting in her chair.
Laughing at cartoons.
Asking for snacks.
Completely unaware that we were driving straight into a storm with no map and no certainty of when — or if — we’d return.
And now, seeing that house again, even through a screen, brought all of that back.
The ache.
The love.
The desperate hope.
I cannot wait to take Emi back home.
Back to her safe space.
Back to where her story began — and where it will, someday, restart stronger than ever.
Until then, we keep walking through this — together.
Mark & Katie
(Parents to Emi, Keepers of the Safe Place)
Please share this post to grow Emi's prayer army. Thank you.
July 24th, 2025
Yesterday was Day 6 of 29 straight days of chemo treatment for our 5 yr old daughter, Eminence.
Meds done for today.
Giant sigh of relief.
Lights dimmed.
Our girl is lying in bed, softly singing to herself.
Sometimes in English, sometimes in Spanish.
How can she endure a day like today and still have a song in her heart?
It's not fair-- all she's going through.
She is the sweetest, with the cutest little voice.
She's a happy girl + loves her inside jokes with me and daddy.
She knows how to make us laugh.
Doctors advised that one of her chemo meds may change her personality.
She may be angry.
Aggressive.
Not like our daughter at all.
I told them we will love her through it, however long it lasts.
She sighs deeply.
Every minute she's asleep she has an escape from this nightmare.
Rest, our warrior girl.
Please share this post to widen our prayer circle + keep praying hard for our girl.
July 24th, 2025
Oral Meds: Neurodivergent Parent Prep
(for our 5 yr old Autistic daughter on Day 6 of treatment for Leukemia)
1 Chemo gloves on
2 Vomit bucket + wash clothes at the ready
3 New outfit nearby
4 Deep sanitation wipes +clean bedding on standby
5 Review meds + the order they'll be given with nurse (there's a "sweeter" one we end on when possible)
6 Remind RN of Emi's preferences:
- Paper removed from syringe
- Gentle pressure on her hand
- Very small 1st squirt so she knows what's coming
- Alternate sides, unless Emi shows otherwise
7 Huge prayers
8 Sit Emi up, tell her she needs to take some medicine to make her body healthy so we can all go home together
9 Daddy counts "1, 2, 3" and gently tilts her back
10 Mommy holds her show up high to keep her head back + applies pressure to her other hand
11 Emi is covered in soft encouragement to swallow, then celebrated by the 3 adults surrounding her, each time she does
12 A soft washcloth from home to wipe her mouth and face
If she does gag and vomit, we give her time to calm down, clean up on aisle 7, rinse, repeat.
Not only is this so Emi, it's torture for Mark and I-- we're the consenting adults allowing this very stressful event to happen over and over-- all to make her better.
Today was another very hard day.
Discomfort.
Vomiting.
Exhaustion.
We need poop by noon tomorrow.
Please, please take it to God with us.
It's really important.
Share this post to grow Emi's prayer circle + let's all pray for poo.
Thank you, village.
July 24th, 2025
Written by Daddy--
I’ve been up for about 5 hours now putting my thoughts and raw emotions on a screen that we’ll be able to come back to in certain points of our life to see how far we’ve come.
This has been so therapeutic for me to do as it helps numb the silence of the early hour loneliness while my girls are still sleeping.
I’d love to share this piece I just finished.
Katie and I were talking before we went to sleep last night. I told her that I needed to put this occurrence into writing because it had such a profound impact on me. I hope you feel it as if you were there!
Thank you, prayer warriors, and keep it coming!!!!!!
...
*The Eyes That Found Me*
Emi is neurodivergent.
Her world is textured differently—brighter, louder, heavier.
She's always had sensory processing challenges, and because of that, eye contact has never come easy.
Since the day she was born, I've silently longed for that moment—the kind where your child looks directly into your eyes and speaks to you without a single word.
That kind of connection.
That kind of love.
She's glanced at me before, sure.
Little flickers.
But not that deep, still, wordless gaze people talk about—the kind that anchors your soul.
Until now.
Yesterday was Day 5 of chemo treatment.
We’re standing in a moment I wish never had to exist.
She’s in distress—crying, fighting through the taste and texture of her oral meds.
I’m standing to the left of her crib, my hand gently behind her tiny neck and back, helping her tilt just enough to get the meds down.
I whisper soft encouragements. The same way I always have.
And then… she looks at me.
Not past me.
Not near me.
Right into me.
Her eyes lock with mine—deep, raw, and unflinching—and it shoots straight through my chest and anchors itself in my feet.
My heart shatters and swells all at once.
She's crying, medicine in her mouth, her little body trembling—and I swear her eyes are saying everything she doesn’t have the words for:
“Help me.”
“I’m scared.”
“Are you proud of me, Daddy?”
And in that moment, I hope—more than I’ve ever hoped for anything—that she sees the answer written all over my face.
I hope she sees the unshakable, unconditional love of a father who would trade places with her a thousand times over.
I hope she hears it in the catch of my voice when I tell her I’m so proud of her.
I hope she feels it in my grip, in my silence, in my presence.
Because even though it hurts beyond anything I’ve ever felt before, in that piercing, holy second—she found me.
And I’ll never be the same.
I love you so much, baby girl.
I’m so sorry you have to go through this.
But, I’m here.
I’ll always be here.
And I see you.
Please share this post to grow Emi's prayer circle.
We need you.
July 24th, 2025
Outsiders might think he's a mean mug, but to us, he's a little bunny on the inside.
He loves his girls fiercely and tenderly.
He is our rock, our safe place, our protector.
In the early morning hours of Day 5 of 29 straight days of our 5 yr old daughter's chemo treatments, my husband is wide awake and writes...
....
Every day, like clockwork, my internal gym alarm goes off around 2–3am.
Instead of quietly tiptoeing around a dark hospital room, I go to the family lounge just across the hall from Emi’s room. It’s become my early-morning refuge—where I research, listen to music or podcasts, and work on developing my writing as I try to journal and tell the story of Emi’s journey.
Since Day 1, I’ve sat in the exact same chair in that lounge. And now, on morning 7 at St. Louis Children’s Hospital and Day 5 of Emi’s chemo, I think it’s finally time to acknowledge the quiet presence that’s been sitting just four feet away from me all along.
It’s small in size, but it holds a weight and power that’s hard to explain.
Have you ever felt that someone is just staring at you?
Every day, I feel its presence—as if royalty, or Jesus Christ himself, is seated silently beside me.
At first, I couldn’t even look at it.
I’d notice it only in passing when I entered the room.
By Day three or four, I started glancing at it from the corner of my eye.
Even today, I still haven’t looked at it directly.
And yet, it sits there—so still, so calm, waiting patiently for the day it will come alive.
It’s called the Bell of Hope—or the Victory Bell.
And while I’ve seen it before through a screen, this is my first time seeing it in real life, unfortunately.
There's something holy and sacred about it.
One day, I believe with every fiber of my being, our little warrior princess will walk up to that bell—strong, brave, and full of life—and make it ring with a sound so powerful it will echo through these halls and into hearts.
So get ready, Bell.
Your song is coming.
And when you sing for Emi, you’ll sing like never before.
...
See why I love this man?🥰
Please share this post to grow Emi's prayer circle.
Thank you for ALL of your comments and messages of encouragement.
You're lifting us up to be stronger for our brave girl.
July 24th, 2025
The good, then the ugly of Day 4 of 29 straight days of chemo treatment for our 5 yr old daughter, Eminence...
Emi rested / slept pretty much all day yesterday. So grateful after the horrible day before.
After her chemo treatment, we took a walk then went to the play room for the first time. Emi LOVED it!!! We were in there 20 mins or so. Hard to keep her iv pole close to her as she sometimes wants to take off.
Then, she had her 1st hospital bath and hair wash. Mark and I both were sweating bullets. Another sticker over her chest port and have to be SO careful not to get water in there.
Emi normally loves to lie on her belly in the tub, but we had to tilt her backwards, which she hates. We used the tiniest bit of shampoo and a wash cloth to wash her hair, praying no water went over her shoulder to her chest.
Emi has an especially tough time with her oral meds around bedtime. She got her chemo down (most important) and we waited 10 mins so we wouldn't have to re-dose if she vomited.
Then, it was meds, cry, vomit, break, repeat for over 2.5 hrs.
Still no poop. Once she goes, her oral meds will decrease significantly.
Please share this post to grow our prayer circle. Every prayer counts!
And, please pray for poop-- stat.
(a pic of our 'lil Emi-sized tub that reminds me of my Spain days)
July 24th, 2025
Yesterday was gut-wrenching.
Brutal.
A nightmare we couldn't wake up from.
Our sweet 5 yr old, Eminence, was on Day 3 of treatment for Leukemia.
Pain.
Vomiting.
Begging God for relief.
Emi's daddy, my Army Veteran husband/best friend in the entire world wrote this in the middle of the night...
Creating analogies has always been my way of making sense of life’s experiences. After a long night with very little rest, I’ve been searching for the right one to capture the depth of this gut-wrenching journey our family is now facing.
It’s been difficult to put these emotions into words, but I’ve finally found an analogy that I believe reflects what we’re going through in a way that feels true to me.
Right now, it feels like we’ve been dropped into the middle of a war zone without a map, a compass, or training—only love for our little warrior princess to guide us.
Today is Day 3 of chemo, and every hour feels like navigating a battlefield.
Emi hasn't pooped in 4 ½ days, didn’t eat or drink anything yesterday and every dose of oral medicine is like trying to climb a steep mountain with no footholds—especially with her sensory challenges.
Each time someone in scrubs walks through the door, her little body tenses up like she's bracing for battle, not knowing if it's going to be a poke, a prod, or just a smile.
It’s heartbreaking to watch her carry that fear.
She’s even getting to the point where she’s tensing up if Katie or I stand up in the room.
We’re first-time travelers in a foreign land we never asked to visit, without a translator.
We don’t know what’s “normal” in this place and what isn’t.
We’re constantly questioning—is this just how it is, or is there something more we can do?
It’s hard not knowing the answers, and it’s harder still watching your child go through something so big when she already sees and feels the world so differently.
We’re just doing our best, moment by moment, trying to learn the terrain as we go, clinging to each other and hoping that someone—somewhere—can help us see the path forward.
Please share this post so we can grow Emi's prayer circle.
Please keep praying for our care team and especially our brave girl.
July 24th, 2025
God Winks 1 - 8
Mon-- Received call that our 5yr old daughter, Emi, has Leukemia. Told to pack up and rush to St. Louis Children's Hospital stat.
The Peds ER was expecting us. Plan was to enter this way and then be admitted.
#1 Emi was very upset when we arrived. She knew what was coming.
Time in front of a huge fish tank gave her the opportunity to re-regulate and giggle at the fish.
#2 The ER team listened to us and supported us as the ones who know our daughter best. They ordered a medication to relax her before the iv placement.
#3 A specialized team was sent to place Emi's iv. One poke, guided by ultrasound after countless labs and tests the previous few wks. She was so brave!
#4 Met our Team Lead Hemoc Specialist Doctor who has the kindest face, empathy, patience, and confidence that makes us feel safe. We knew we liked him right away.
#5 This Dr introduced us to his 2 fellows. The ER room cleared and we waited for our permanent room. One of the fellows came back in to tell us that Emi is his 1st ever patient as a fellow and it was his first day of his 3 year program.
His humble vulnerability made tears flow and built a strong connection right away. I mean, who tells you it's their first day in such an important role?!
He said he would oversee Emi's treatment for the next few years and will treat her as his own.
He's made being present in her procedures a priority- even when he was busy and was not required to be there.
He's stayed late waiting on important test results so that we wouldn't have to wait until the next day.
He became a pediatrician in Jordan, then re-did all his studies in the US to become a pediatrician here. He's now specializing. His genuine care, knowledge and patience make us so glad he's on our team.
#6 When we got to Emi's permanent room, we were told Mark and I would have a pullout bed to share. They were able to locate a second bed for us to be more comfortable.
#7 Every one of Emi's nurses and care team want us to advocate on how to make this as easy for her as possible-- from clustering oral meds (which are tough on our sensory girl) to providing calming medication before elevator rides that terrify her.
#8 Mom had just left on a much-awaited trip. Four plane rides later and she was in St. Louis the same day we got here. She says she's our punching bag, we can do/say whatever we need to and doesn't think a thing of it.
Please share this post to grow our prayer circle + keep praying for Eminence.
July 24th, 2025
It feels like you guys are here with us- our village.
So many messages, prayers, love. "Thank you" doesn't express what your support means to us. You make us feel not so alone in this.
Stage 1 of Emi's treatment is 29 days straight. Each day includes chemo- either by lumbar punch (sedated), oral meds, or via the port in her chest. Some days are a combo.
We had NO IDEA this is what cancer treatment looks and feels like.
The days are long, but so terribly slow at the same time.
We are not ourselves.
They gave us a binder we're to study that's written "at the 3rd grade level". How many times have I had to re-read sections? Don't ask.
Last night we were up every 2 hrs for meds. Reminded me of being in the NICU. We are treading through a thick fog.
But--we are grateful to be able to be with our girl 24/7. We don't have to leave her side.
We are so grateful for her care team. They are the most caring, empathetic, "Team Eminence" experts we could ask for. They listen to us, ask for our feedback on how to best work with Emi's needs, answer our same questions over and over, etc.
We are emotional and cry at the dumbest times. But... yesterday was the first day I made it through the cafeteria without tears.
Our cousin Emily and her girls made us this countdown calendar. We've shown it to so many nurses and doctors. They love it, too!
Thank you for showing up for us.
Thank you for sharing our posts to grow our prayer circle.
Please keep praying for our brave girl.
July 24th, 2025
Prayer warriors, we need you, please!
On Monday we found out that our 5yr old daughter, Eminence, has Leukemia. (I can't believe I just typed that.)
We were rushed to the Children's Hospital that same day to start testing.
We are scared.
We're in a living nightmare.
This is not our life.
Emi is brave, but so over the pokes, tests, all the people.
Our hearts are broken, but we are grateful for where God has led us.
God winks have shown us we're absolutely in the right place for the best treatment possible for our girl.
We need our village to rise up and pray for all of us, especially Emi.
Every time you think of us, please beg God for healing, courage, calm, for us to have peace and that we're able to handle all that is coming.
