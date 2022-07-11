Support Our Research in Non-Invasive Diagnostics

An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure!

At Universal Medical Imaging Group (UMIG), we offer a holistic alternative and complementary approach to overall health that uses non-invasive, non-radioactive and painless imaging of the whole body (using ultrasound, thermography, interstitial bio-electro screening and non-invasive blood analysis, to detect health issues and provide clients with an individualized health plan based on a healthy lifestyle and diet.



Our holistic approach to full-body health uses these alternative and innovative imaging and analysis technologies to complement conventional western medicine and provide clients with comprehensive information about the body’s physiological and anatomical features, including tissues, glands and organ systems, that can contribute to the prevention of cancer, heart disease, diabetes, metabolic acidosis, circulatory and lymphatic issues, infertility, and other preventable and treatable health conditions.

By educating clients about the root causes of their health issues, we offer an alternative approach to healing that can save them time, money, and unnecessary medical treatments in the future.



Our research in the area of non-invasive, non-radioactive imaging covers a wide range of topics, from development of imaging modalities, image and information processing, comprehensive data analysis and more. In addition to traditional imaging modalities, we are also interested in emerging technologies (e.g., anatomical, physiological, functional and biological imaging techniques) for early detection and prevention of any health conditions.

No donations are too small and will be appreciated and used for continuous research, publications, and public education!

