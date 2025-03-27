STOP Geoengineering Billboard Fund South Carolina

Help us to expose the truth on geoengineering





Have you ever looked up and noticed unusual trails lingering in the sky that don't go away?



These aren't airplane contrails - they are global climate engineering programs, often called geoengineering or Stratospheric Aerosol Injection (SAI). The chemicals being released are destroying our food supply, wildlife populations, the ozone layer, natural weather patterns, and our future.

Our goal is to change that. We're raising money to put up billboards and online ads in South Carolina to spread awareness and to bring forward whistleblowers working on these programs. The people involved with these black budget programs are in the US Air Force, National Weather Service & NOAA, and defense contractors like Raytheon and Lockheed Martin - and we need your help to reach them.

Your donation will help us cover:

Billboard rentals

Online advertising

Printing, design, and installation fees

Every dollar helps! If you believe people deserve to know the truth, please donate today to help us save our planet and our people. We pledge that all donations we receive will go directly to this fight - no salaries or payments will be given to any members of our team ever.

Together we CAN make a difference!