Roof Our Neighbor house Free!!





As a community, we believe in the power of coming together to support one another in times of need. That's why we're rallying our neighbors to help one local family at a time with a fully funded roof replacement. We're not just talking about a quick fix - we're aiming to provide a long-term solution that will protect their home and provide a sense of security for years to come.

Each time the family we're supporting will be vetted to qualify their true need for a new roof! People are facing some tough challenges, and their current roof is a major security for them . Not only can a faulty roof cause financial strain, but it's also threatening the safety of the home. By contributing to this campaign, you'll be helping to provide a stable and secure living environment for family’s and people in need. Our neighbors!

We're committed to donating 100% of the funds raised to the family, so every dollar you contribute will go directly towards their roof replacement. We've set a goal of $15,000 to cover the full cost of the project, and we need your help to reach it.

By partnering together as a community, we can make a real difference in the lives of this family. Your contribution, no matter how big or small, will help to provide a long-term benefit that will be felt for years to come. So let's come together and show our support for this deserving family. Donate now to help us reach our goal and make a lasting impact!

each Person or family we help you will be able to see there story so you can know exactly the good amazing work your donations are accomplishing for people in our local community!

If you have a family that may be in need and qualify for needing a free roof please reach out to us at Trustworthy Construction and roofing and we would love to get in contact with them



