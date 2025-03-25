Hope Love and a Forever Home

God writes amazing stories

Dear Friends and Family,

Nick and I are excited and humbled to share that we’ve been blessed with the opportunity to grow our family by adopting a sweet little girl with Down Syndrome. She is expected to be born in just a few short months. Her birth family loves her deeply but, for many reasons outside of their control, feels unequipped to care for a child with special needs.





As many of you know, we have already been given the gift of a child with Down Syndrome, our youngest daughter, Kayla. After Kayla was born, we learned about the high rates of abortion for children with a Down syndrome diagnosis. This, along with our love for Kayla, is likely why our hearts quickly embraced the possibility of raising another child just like her. We are thrilled to provide a loving home for this sweet girl, and we feel incredibly blessed to have been chosen by God and her family for this important role in her life.





While we are filled with excitement, we also recognize that adoption comes with significant financial costs. These include agency fees, home study fees, and travel expenses. That’s why we’re reaching out to ask for your support as we take this next step. If you’re able to contribute, we would be so grateful for any amount, big or small. You can donate here or through Venmo at @Nick-Pezzente-adoptionfund . If you’re unable to contribute financially, we would be just as thankful for you sharing our story with your network.





We are beyond grateful for all the love and support we’ve already received. Your generosity means the world to us, and we will keep everyone updated as we move forward in this journey. With your help, we are one step closer to bringing this baby into our family, and we cannot wait to introduce her to all of you!





Please keep us in your prayers. We are excited, nervous, and trusting God every step of the way.





With love and gratitude,

The Pezzentes