Support Neil at Southern Seminary

After starting seminary five years ago, I had to pause just before our daughter Caroline was born. Now, with two kids and a full-time ministry role at Watermark Community Church in Dallas, I’m ready to finish what I started — but I can’t do it alone.

For the past three years, finances have kept me from returning. I’ve realized the only way forward is through the generosity and prayers of others. Your support will go directly toward tuition and materials as I pursue a Master of Divinity at The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary to better serve the church.

Thank you for prayerfully considering being part of this journey!