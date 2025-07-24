HELP BRYAN BECOME A CATHOLIC PRIEST

I used to pray the Rosary using an old shoelace. I hid it deep in my pocket. I was too afraid to buy a real one—afraid someone might find out I was becoming a Catholic.



My name is Bryan, from South Africa, and I’ve been accepted to begin seminary this September with the Institute of Christ the King Sovereign Priest (ICKSP)—a community dedicated to forming priests in the reverent tradition of the Church’s liturgy, prayer, and beauty.

I need your help to answer this call.

THE LEAST LIKELY PLACE

Catholicism in South Africa is small—almost invisible amongst the many other protestant denominations. It’s not the religion of my childhood, nor the path laid out by my culture. I came to it quietly, almost accidentally, through the internet, through books, beauty, and long nights of spiritual hunger.

One day I found myself staring at a crucifix and thinking, “If Catholicism is true, then everything about my life has to change.”

And it did.

I entered the Church in secret. I prayed alone. I fasted in silence. I had no Catholic family members or friends, no community. Just a growing certainty that I was being called to the altar—to become a priest.

It was a strange calling: not a voice, not a flash of light—just a steady pressure in the soul, like gravity. I tried to explain it once to someone and they laughed. I stopped explaining.

But I didn’t stop praying.

A DOOR OPENS

After years of searching, I discovered the Institute of Christ the King Sovereign Priest—a seminary that forms men to the priesthood, surrounded by Gregorian chant, the traditional Mass, silence, prayer, and the communal life of a religious house.



Last year, I gave everything I had to spend time discerning with the Institute in England. I cleaned and I cooked. I served at the altar. I followed their schedule, their rule, their prayer—with joy. And at last, I received the letter:

“You have been accepted. Formation begins this September.” Or, more truthfully: Cher Bryan, nous vous attendons à Gricigliano à la fin du mois d'août pour la session de français qui commencera le lundi 1er septembre.

But there’s one thing I lack: money.

The Institute asks each seminarian to cover a portion of tuition, travel, housing, and basic needs. For me, coming from a country with deep poverty and high unemployment, €20,000 is not just difficult—it’s near impossible. I’m beginning with a goal of €12,000, the bare minimum to enter.

WHY I’M ASKING YOU

I am not an ideal candidate for charity. I’m not 18, not surrounded by sponsors, and I have no social media platform to stir up attention. I have only this story, and this need.

But if you believe that the Church needs holy, humble priests, then I ask you to help me become one.

Not for me. But for the souls I’ll one day preach to, absolve, anoint, bury, and baptise. For the lonely penitent who hasn’t seen a priest in years. For the elderly widow clinging to her rosary in a hospital bed. For the child whose only hope is in Christ and His Church.

WHAT I OFFER IN RETURN

I will pray a daily Rosary for all benefactors.

I will remember your intentions during the Divine Office.

And once ordained—if God grants it—I will offer Masses for you and your loved ones.

If you cannot give, I ask only this: share this campaign, and pray for me. Even if this raises only €50, I will take it as a gift from God’s providence—and yours. If it’s easier to spread a gift over time, I’ve enabled monthly giving with small tiers: €5 / €10 / €25 per month. Please choose whatever is realistic—every gift, one-off or monthly, or every other month, helps.

Thank you. Truly.

Bryan



