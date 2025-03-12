Empowering victims of violence in Shawano

*Note: Please consider a small monthly contribution of $1 or $5 instead of a larger one-time contribution. This will better support the months of training victims need.

Despite being a tight-knit community, Shawano still faces incidents of assault, bullying, and other violence. Regardless of whether the attacker was caught or punished, these incidents can leave their victims feeling insecure and fearful.

Confidence is the way out of living in constant fear, but it has to be real confidence, backed up by real skills. These are skills we teach all our students at Gracie Jiu-Jitsu Shawano. The confidence gained from learning skills-based self-defense is especially valuable to those who have already been targeted and attacked.

Attackers frequently prey on those who are most vulnerable, especially smaller children, women, and those without the resources to escape those who would bully, harass, and threaten them.

We want to help those victims. In some instances we are already providing free training, but there are more that still need help. We are working toward starting a non-profit, but the startup costs are more than it would cost to provide free training for four victims for a year! We'd rather the money go to help victims, not lawyers and bureaucrats.

Our hope is that our community members that are able will help those in most need. Every dollar will go directly to paying for training for victims to empower them to live without fear.

We would like to be transparent, but we cannot publicize the identities of victims or those receiving assistance for obvious privacy reasons. However, to see your donations at work, all community members are encouraged to stop by our location at 170 Woodlawn Dr., see the training, and talk to students and parents about how Gracie Jiu-Jitsu has impacted them and their children. Testimonials and more information can be found on our website at GracieShawano.com.

"Thank you" seems insufficient, but thank you, anyway.