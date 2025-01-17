Raised:
USD $135
Campaign funds will be received by Billy Roper
Group Owned Members Prepping facility construction, growth, expansion, and inventory stocking additions through voluntary donations. No set concrete goal, but our abstract goal is to establish a six month supply for everyone who contributes, and their families.
SWN!
Thank you!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.