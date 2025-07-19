Support for the Farmer Crafted Family

As so many of you know, I lost my precious and dear husband, Brad, to brain cancer on June 27th. He lived every single day loving us and letting us know just how much.

Brad was a great man, a loving husband and a wonderful father to Teddy and Macy. He protected us, worked hard every day, and knew how to enjoy life.

I never thought in a million years that this would happen to my family. We are completely crushed and heartbroken. We are trusting in God for direction, healing, peace and his comforting.

I am setting up this fundraiser for me and the kids and I am so very grateful for your help and support. We are making some changes here on our little farm to where it's manageable for us to work together to keep our little business going without needing aid in the future. This means letting some things and some animals go, and that's ok, we have to make this work for us, for our family, and for the memory of Brad and our dreams we had together.

