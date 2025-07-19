Campaign Image

Support for the Farmer Crafted Family

Raised:

 USD $3,050

Campaign created by Heather Neff

Campaign funds will be received by Heather Neff

As so many of you know, I lost my precious and dear husband, Brad, to brain cancer on June 27th. He lived every single day loving us and letting us know just how much.

Brad was a great man, a loving husband and a wonderful father to Teddy and Macy. He protected us, worked hard every day, and knew how to enjoy life. 

I never thought in a million years that this would happen to my family.  We are completely crushed and heartbroken. We are trusting in God for direction, healing, peace and his comforting. 

I am setting up this fundraiser for me and the kids and I am so very grateful for your help and support. We are making some changes here on our little farm to where it's manageable for us to work together to keep our little business going without needing aid in the future. This means letting some things and some animals go, and that's ok, we have to make this work for us, for our family, and for the memory of Brad and our dreams we had together.

God bless you all 




Pam Smith
$ 100.00 USD
1 hour ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
4 hours ago

Wishing you all the best.

Stacey
$ 50.00 USD
4 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
5 hours ago

Barbara
$ 100.00 USD
5 hours ago

Praying for you and your sweet family.

Bobbie Bost
$ 35.00 USD
6 hours ago

Rebecca Mellander
$ 50.00 USD
6 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
7 hours ago

Praying for you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
7 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
7 hours ago

So sorry you are going through this ❤️

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
8 hours ago

Step by step you will be shown the way out of this dark valley. And one day you will realize you are happy again. Prayers for your family.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
8 hours ago

Praying you feel God's presence, love and strength. 🙏🙏🙏 so sorry you are having to go through this.

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
8 hours ago

May God Bless your family. God never gives you more than you can handle as my mother always told me.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
9 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
9 hours ago

May you and your family be blessed with comfort 🤍

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
9 hours ago

Praying this helps and gives you a little bit of comfort. 💖

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
9 hours ago

Yall ARE going to make it. Hold Fast.

