Rhema Bible Training College Tuition

🔥 Partner with Me in God’s Calling—Support My Journey at Rhema Bible College! 🔥

“For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.” – Jeremiah 29:11

Beloved friends, family, and fellow Kingdom builders,

With great anticipation and a heart full of faith, I am embarking on a life-transforming journey at Rhema Bible College, a two-year program designed to equip and empower those called to ministry. This is not merely an academic pursuit—it is a divine appointment, a season of preparation for the greater works that God has ordained for my life. And I need YOUR help with a total goal of $6,400 . This cost is as follows: $3,150/yr —covers tuition ($2,100), books ($500), and the general fee ($550).

Explanation of costs:

General Fee—This nonrefundable fee includes such items as the Ninowski Recreation Center fee, student yearbook and Christmas banquet tickets, administration fees, and parking permits.

Tuition—This is the charge for classroom instruction. Tuition is payment for services rendered; therefore, it is not tax-deductible.

Books—The book fee covers all books required for the school year. Students receive all their books on Registration Day. This fee is nonrefundable.

I stand firm in the truth that where God guides, He provides! As I take this step of faith, I humbly invite you to be part of this mission. Your support—whether through prayer, encouragement, or financial contribution—serves not only as an investment in my education but as a catalyst for Kingdom impact!

How You Can Be a Part of This Mission:

✅ Cover me in prayer—for wisdom, strength, and divine provision. 🙏

✅ Share this message with others who may feel led to support. 📢

✅ Give as the Lord leads—no amount is insignificant in God’s hands!

“give, and it will be given to you. Good measure, pressed down, shaken together, running over, will be put into your lap. For with the measure you use it will be measured back to you.” - Luke 6:38

Scripture assures us in Luke 6:38 that when we give, it shall be returned abundantly—pressed down, shaken together, and overflowing! As you sow into this Kingdom endeavor, I pray that God blesses you immeasurably, just as He has promised!

I am deeply grateful for your generosity, prayers, and belief in this calling. May we continue to run this race together, fueled by faith and united in purpose, for His glory alone!

With heartfelt gratitude and unwavering expectation,

Christopher Cruz



