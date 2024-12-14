Saving LIVES MONEY and ENERGY via mild winters

Dear Friends,

I truly appreciate your willingness to read this material because it is something that is very important to America. If you live in the northeastern part of America, chances are that I have saved you and or your household hundreds to thousands of dollars in energy bills and made life safer and nicer through mild winters and less or no snow. 17,000 people die and more than 1,000,000 (1 million) people are injured due to snowy conditions every year in America!





In a nutshell,

A. I have saved thousands (1000s) of lives, and hundreds of thousands of injuries (out of 1 million injuries every year),

B. I have saved Americans billions of dollars per year in energy savings, and

C. I have saved the US Government and Americans billions of dollars in not having to salt the roads and the environment

since January of 2020, in northeastern US. And the proofs are below.

I would like to take this opportunity to bring up something very important to you and millions of Americans. However, prior to that, I would like to give you a little bit of background.

I am a Christian and I have a strong educational background from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). I have two degrees from MIT namely, a Bachelor of Science degree and a Master of Engineering degree. Each degree is in "Computer Science and Electrical Engineering". I also have high GPAs as well as publications and several awards. For example, my GPA is 4.2/5.0 for undergraduate school and 4.6/5.0 for graduate school. I got my US Green Card under the category of "Alien of Extraordinary Ability". And 5 years later, I became a US Citizen. On July 11, 2024, I was inducted into the prestigious, invitation-only “Who’s Who in America” of the world-renowned “Marquis Who’s Who”.

This letter is about an Energy-Related Request.

For over 6 years now, I have noticed and proved that I have saved Americans billions of dollars in energy costs across especially the northeastern part of America. For the periods of "December to April" of 2019/2020, 2020/2021, 2021/2022, 2022/2023 and now 2023/2024, the temperatures have been 10 to 25 degrees warmer than normal. And in some cases, there were no snow falls such as from January of 2020 to April of 2020.

I have been saving the New York City area and neighboring US States Billions of Dollars. These savings are in heating costs and other costs such as salting the environment against snow. Most important are the lives saved from slip-and-fall accidents and car accidents. Imagine the millions of cars that commute daily to and from work, and the accidents that happen when it snows. Snow causes a lot of car accidents and slip-and-falls.

Google was asked "How many people die from snow a year in the US?" He replied

"17,000 people die and more than 1,000,000 (1 million) people are injured due to snowy conditions every year in America!".

Obviously, LESS SNOW IS A HUGE BLESSING anyway you want to look at it.

As you can see, for the 6th year in a row, the temperatures in the New York City area and in the northeastern US have been considerably very mild, safer and pleasant during the winter season.

I can very confidently and comfortably say my prayers have made history as you can see on the website below. These unusually high temperatures are definitely NOT due to global warming because, for a short time, some areas far away from the New York City area had some snow. However, it has always been a different and good story when it comes to the New York City area.

New York City, NY sets a new record

One year after writing a letter to and being invited to the Mayor’s Office about this weather issue, New York City broke a record, the New York Post commented that

"New York City finally ended its longest-ever snow drought Tuesday."

I have made history.

Look at the temperatures (below in the attached screenshot) in January in the NYC area. The highs are normally in the 30s but, as you can see, many days have temperature readings of 50s and 60s.

I have lived in New York for 29+ years. That it is raining in New York in January, is just unheard of.

In summary, I have been doing some good things within the past six years to make winters mild and save energy, money, resources, and lives. I have noticed the temperature of my surroundings (up to a 2,500-mile radius and, sometimes, beyond) varies with my Christian prayers. This is not global warming because I have tested it for 6 years now. And, to further support me, in December of 2022, we had two snowfalls of 5 feet to 8+ feet of snow in Buffalo, NY. But there was no snow in the NYC area which proves this is not due to global warming.

I came to the US in 1981 and 1986 on summer vacations. I then came back in 1994 to attend MIT and live and work in the US. In over 25 years since I came in 1994, I have never seen such a drastic change in temperatures as I saw since December of 2019. So, this is not from any prior experience. Thus, from December of 2019, I decided to minimize snowfall in the NYC area. Here are some facts:

1. There was negligible snowfall within the NYC area from January of 2020 to April of 2020. None in Yonkers, NY,

2. There was about 50% to 75% less snowfall between January of 2021 to April of 2021. Specifically, there was only some snow between February 1, 2021, and February 22, 2021, in the winter of 2021.

3. During the winter of 2022, we had 3 days of rain on-and-off from 12.31.2021 to 2.2.2022, and there were many days with rain on-and-off for two days. In summary, more than 50% of the precipitation was now rain compared to the norm prior to December of 2019.

4. In December of 2022, we have had 8 feet of snow in the Buffalo, NY area but not a single drop of snow in the NYC area. To support me, the extended weather forecast for Yonkers, NY looks like the following:

Yonkers, NY Weather

5. During this 6-year period, sometimes, it would snow south of Yonkers, NY, skip the Yonkers, NY area and snow north of Yonkers, NY. Normally the Southern areas are warmer than the northern areas so if it snows south of Yonkers, NY, it will generally also snow in and around Yonkers, NY. Although to a lesser extent, around Christmas of 2022, it snowed in Long Island but not the Yonkers, NY area.

I know that this significantly lower snowfall and the significantly higher temperatures are due to my Christian prayers. And my source is the ultimate source, the sun. The sun is so powerful that the entire universe is named after the sun. The Solar System shows the sun powers everything and beyond Planet Earth. Please find below a webpage’s link that shows more than the simple-looking sun we see in the sky every day.

The Solar System

I also know that these translate into billions of dollars in energy savings for all those skyscrapers in Manhattan, NY as well as skyscrapers and buildings in many cities in the northeastern US and well-beyond northeastern US. About 80% of the US population live on the right side of the line that roughly vertically divides the US into two. This URL shows that:

The US maps showing that about 80% of the US population live on the right side of the line that roughly vertically divides the US into two.

The New York City metropolitan area has about 19 million people. The 80%-related fact means that my Christian prayers affect well beyond just the NYC area. For example, I can see how the jet stream of warm air is sucked northwards to warm up especially this right side of the US. Please see the two photographs on the next page. Even more important are the lives saved due to

• little or no blizzards like in the Buffalo, NY area in December of 2022,

• little or no slips-and-falls due to blizzards,

• significantly less accidents that could have happened if we have more snowfalls in the NYC area. This is considering the millions of vehicles on the roads during commutes in the mornings and evenings, and

• significantly less flight delays and cancellations at the busiest airports in the US like JFK airport, LaGuardia airport and Newark’s Liberty International airport.

Unfortunately, 60+ people lost their lives across the US due to excess snow in the last week of 2022. And the Buffalo, NY area lost about 48 people around that time. A few other people lost their lives in November of 2022 when 8 feet of snow fell in Upstate New York.

I believe the higher temperatures in the NYC area, during the winter season, is a good thing. I have always planned to make a lot of money and fulfill other goals like becoming a philanthropist.

I still plan to continue to pray (beyond these 6 years) to raise the temperature about 10 to 25 degrees Fahrenheit above normal during the months of December to April. However, I think it would also help me fulfill my personal dreams if you can please help. Please help me with a one-time donation. I would like you to please help me secure a good and safe amount of about 1% to 5% of your energy savings, during these significantly warmer-than-normal months. The 1% to 5% is not set in stone but rather flexible in a good way.

These figures are very significant. Skyscrapers all over Manhattan, NY, and many cities in the northeast (like Stamford, CT, and Newark, NJ) and beyond spend millions of dollars per month. They spend billions of dollars over the course of December to April. So, 1% to 5% is quite a bit of money. But, again, it is not set in stone. It is very negotiable because my primary motivation is not just for monetary reasons but an overall very good thing.

Thank you again for your time and assistance, and I look forward to a positive response from you.

Best regards,

Charles