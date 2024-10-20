I am raising funds to help cover the fees associated with starting my non-profit, One More Cup Foundation. One More Cup is about bringing art education awareness to every child across the globe. The value of creativity is undeniable. The mission of the foundation is to bring art materials and education to elementary and middle schools in third world countries where students are most vulnerable. Art has amazing therapeutic and healing effects and is such an integral part of educational and growth. Help us give this experience to as many children as we can reach. Every donation goes to purchasing much needed art supplies and professional development for educators. Thank you for being apart of our beginning.