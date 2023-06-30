Quake Wars Forever! Support ETQW!

Help support one of the last remaining Enemy Territory: Quake Wars servers! Quake Wars is a team-based first-person shooter that was released in 2007. Quake Wars came with high quality features, amenities, custom map/mod tools, server hosting tools, etc. It has survived and outlived many newer low quality games which are now mass produced with few good features.



ETQW is class based with 5 infantry classes and over a dozen different vehicles and half a dozen deployables and other machines you can use in-game. It has a highly-intuitive user-interface along with great team tools like waypoints, fireteam controls and 3 layers of high quality nested push-to-talk VOIP (voice over internet protocol). Quake Wars also comes with a user-end software development kit to create mods and custom maps. Games these days simply aren't made to this high quality standard anymore in order to "sell the next game after 3 months on the shelf."



Help keep the highest quality FPS game alive! Come play with us too! Check out https://etqw.org to see days and times we play, join our discord, and of course to download the game and the Client Manager/Server Browser. We have servers in North America and Europe.



Dedicated game server hosting costs are currently $58.39 USD per month for the Chicago dedicated server (amazing connection and great hardware, come play and see for yourself). We also have a server in Denmark and donations from European donors or any marked for "EU" will be used for that server.

All donations will be used for server hosting costs. Thank you for supporting our efforts! Remember, as Plato once said, "only the dead have seen the end of [Quake] war[s]."