"Adopt a Ship" Monthly Initiative Sharing God's Word to Encourage Our Deployed Troops!

In December, our "Adopt a Ship" campaign raised enough to send 100 Witness Challenge Coins and 100 Witness Wristbands to our Troops onboard the USS Gonzales, deployed to the Middle-East. Here is an awesome quote from an Officer onboard, "I got my coin from our Chaplain last week, it hasn't left my pocket. When the days get tough, I take out my coin and read John 15:12. Thank you so much for providing these coins to our ship!!" Help us "Adopt a Ship" every month and encourage our Troops with God's Word. Support TODAY through GIVE-SEND-GO! Thank you and God bless you!