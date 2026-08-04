"Adopt a Ship" Monthly Initiative Sharing God's Word to Encourage Our Deployed Troops!

In December, our "Adopt a Ship" campaign raised enough to send 100 Witness Challenge Coins and 100 Witness Wristbands to our Troops onboard the USS Gonzales, deployed to the Middle-East. Here is an awesome quote from an Officer onboard, "I got my coin from our Chaplain last week, it hasn't left my pocket. When the days get tough, I take out my coin and read John 15:12. Thank you so much for providing these coins to our ship!!" Help us "Adopt a Ship" every month and encourage our Troops with God's Word. Support TODAY through GIVE-SEND-GO! Thank you and God bless you!
Aug 13, 2026
Thank you all so much for donating to Global Mission Nepal. The money gave went a long way to helping people affected by the Earthquake this past April.Read more
Aug 13, 2026
Through the blessed generosity of many, especially those of Central Bible Church and Sanctuary Messianic Congregation, I was able to go off to Indian and teach over 30 hours and lead devotionals. Additionally, spoke at 2 conferences and a bible school graduation. The wonderful ministry of GiveSendGo did a great low cost job of enabling this mission. Thanks to allRead more
Aug 5, 2026
I served in the government-controlled public schools for 15 years as a K-12 vocal/Instrumental Music Teacher but voluntarily resigned due to the direction these schools were heading in 2001. I taught Physical Education and Music in a Private Catholic School for about fifteen years while owning a construction company had to give it up. At age 61 I should coast but I'm called to build this school and provide an option for our posterity because I am a Christ Follower and a keeper of my oath.Read more
Aug 4, 2026
+JMJ+ Deo Gratias et Mariae! Dear Faithful Friends, THANKS to YOU, the support theses dear Sisters receive will help them to grow and become the most needed prayer warriors to plead for the salvation of souls to the Heart of Christ! And also to make reparation to the Heart of God! Archbishop Vigano gives his fullest and fatherly Blessing ~ See the Letter: "Dear and Reverend Father, I am very happy to learn that even in Nigeria - where I was Apostolic Nuncio from 1992 to 1998 and which I coRead more
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