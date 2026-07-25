Hello, my name is Deborah Buckingham of Cat Tale Rescue. I am in desperate need of help right now especially for Clair. I had taken her to the vet on April 3,2026, because she was having a skin condition. She was digging herself raw. After a couple of shots I brought her home and she seemed to be doing better, but then she started having an eye problem. Please pray with me that she does not lose her eye. I have 26 kitties here that I care for and did have an adoption Sunday May 24,2026. I started this rescue when my manager at work told me I should take home four tiny kittens because their mother had been trapped at my workplace by the State of Ohio. Clair was one of those kittens. Sad to think what may have become of their mother. I had two cats at that time and was not planning to have anymore animals but those kittens crying for their mother and spending a night without her that had gotten down into the twenties was more than I could bare, so I put them in an apple box and took them home. They were only about a month old then in November of 2019. Then there was a community cat that showed up and had five kittens and lived under my house. Of course, they started multiplying so I trapped them, had them spay or neutered and started finding them homes on Petfinder. Before I was able to have them fixed, two of my feral mother cats did not return so in August 2021, I bottle fed nine one week old kittens. I think that was one of the hardest things I have ever done because after I had finished feeding them, I would have to start all over again with the first one. I learned you can live without sleep and miraculously none of the kittens died! I have rescued quite a few kittens and provided them with veterinary care like Sabina in the update videos below. The kittens that are ready for adoption are on Petfinder which you can check out and find by putting in my zip code 43135. God has been sending the most amazing and interesting people to adopt these kitties! I am so Blessed! I continually thank God for what he is doing in my life and what he is going to do. Please pray that the Lord will provide all of our needs according to his riches in glory and send loving adoptive parents to adopt. I could not take any new kittens this year because I could not afford to. So that is where we are at this time, and I hope to be posting a new video shortly. Thanks for taking the time to read my story. Thank you Anonymous, Ava, Dylan, Rebecca, Santa Claws, Joanne, Cbrie, Hope, Dianne, Carlie, Renee, Hannah, Lisa, and Michael for your donations and everyone for your prayers! Please share this post! Oh, and it is "Cat Tale Rescue", (not "Cat Tail Rescue") because every cat has a tale! :) God Bless You!