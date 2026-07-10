CAT TALE RESCUE

Jul 14, 2026

One night while out evangelizing, my friend and I went into a smoke shop. I asked the guy working there if we could pray for him. He said he wasn't religious, but would still take the prayer. I prayed and shared the gospel with him. He told us that he was Nepali and it was hard for him to read the Bible in English. So my friend and I were able to recommend some online Nepali Bibles and Jesus films. I was later able to buy him his own Nepali Bible, and the astonishment on his face was priceless!