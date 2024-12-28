Supporting the Swartz family as Jeremiah heals

On Christmas day 2022 Jeremiah made our holiday meal and as everyone started showing up he noticed that something was really wrong and he didn't feel well. He went to lay down and stayed in bed until Wednesday when I called 911. He couldn't breathe and the pain was so bad that he felt like he couldn't breathe on his own. He was admitted to the hospital with extreme difficulty breathing and chest/ back pains. It turns out that he had severe covid pneumonia in over 80% of his left lung and fluid in and around his lungs and heart. The bacterial infection was now in his blood stream and he had sepsis along with edema which caused the swelling of his whole body. He was placed on a ventilator and told that his chances of surviving this after just having walking pneumonia a few months before would be difficult to guess but age was on his side.

After 12 days in the ICU he was well enough for them to discharge him and he finally came home. We hoped and prayed for a quick recovery, but his breathing continued to be a struggle and his chest pain returned along with lots of new symptoms that had the doctors stumped.

Then after several months of follow-up testing and all kinds of new symptoms Jeremiah was diagnosed with long covid. He was let go from his job in May of 2023 because he was still not released from the doctors to go back to work and they could not give an estimated time where he could return. Even the most simplest of tasks became difficult and after coming to the realization that he could no longer work until this passes, he filed for disability. I instantly became his caretaker along with caring for out two toddlers, Judah and Elisha.

His symptoms were and still are at times overwhelming; as they come and go in different combinations with no rhyme nor reason to their patterns. Every day is different, but this is the list I've made to share with his doctor when he sees them. This has caused his testosterone to drop to a 4 and his body began creating estrogen instead of testosterone. Long covid is just now being recognized as new studies are being done on it and the truth of the pandemic is finally starting to come out.

We're just happy he's alive but here is what a normal day for Jeremiah looks like:

⭐️Anemia

⭐️Skin rashes and eczema

⭐️Anxiety



⭐️Ptsd



⭐️Extreme body and brain fatigue



⭐️Pain in his chest and bones



⭐️Joint pain



⭐️Heart palpitations



⭐️High blood pressure



⭐️Chest pain when breathing and trouble breathing



⭐️he's exhausted after any physical exertion lasting anything longer than 10 to 15 minutes and then He has to take a rest or a nap before he can get back up and even walk around some days; some days he can't do anything except lay in bed or sit in a chair and persevere through the pain.



⭐️Dizziness



⭐️Daily headaches



⭐️ his hands and legs fall asleep all the time



⭐️Nausea



⭐️Diarrhea



⭐️Constipation



⭐️Insomnia followed by periods of extended sleep; sometimes all day.



⭐️Brain fog



⭐️Edema

⭐️Sudden confusion



⭐️Worsening eyesight



⭐️Inflammation throughout his small and large intestines including throughout his whole body.



⭐️C02 is building up in his bloodstream and soon he may need supplemental oxygen treatment.

⭐️his left lung is now riddled with scar tissue and partially collapsed.

⭐️ on top of all these other symptoms, because his immune system has become so compromised, even a common cold can literally put him in bed for 3 weeks.

It's been the hardest thing we've ever been through. What started as a we might need help for a few months has turned into us needing financial help for the last 17 months. His disability claim is moving along but unfortunately they are backed up just like every time they schedule him to see a specialist or have a special test done, everything is moving so slow these days.



We could really use some help, so if you're led, it would be a tremendous blessing to us. We have been married for 6 years, we love Jesus, have two little boys(3&5) and besides all the medical bills, a mortgage, groceries, and just the day to day needs; it really just seems harder to make ends meet when we're all at home.

We know that God is in control, that He will see us through this, and that His love is greater than all our fears.

We thank you for all of your prayers and support. Grace upon grace to you all!