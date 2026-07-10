Kate's Doula Support

Jul 21, 2026
Thank you for your continued prayers and support. I have been able to pay for the birth and postpartum classes. I was recently certified in childbirth education and now have the opportunity to take another course, but from the Christian perspective. In addition, I’ve been able to reach out to some local organizations to partner with!
Jul 24, 2026
Two weeks ago I was we admitted to the hospital for 3 nights and 4 days. They did multiple CT scans, x-rays blood work, and all kinds of other tests. They told me that I had severe scarring in my lungs and fluid that was still around them and around my heart. I was scheduled to go in and have that fluid removed but when I did the ultrasound showed that it was all gone. I know without a shadow of a doubt that that was the Lord! The scarring went from a lot to minimal, and my left lung is healingRead more
Jul 18, 2026
God has blessed me physically with help in putting a floor in my shed through my neighbor which I praise him for this and for Hope giving a donation and pray God will manifest this donation back to her one hundred fold in Jesus name!Read more
Jul 14, 2026
One night while out evangelizing, my friend and I went into a smoke shop. I asked the guy working there if we could pray for him. He said he wasn't religious, but would still take the prayer. I prayed and shared the gospel with him. He told us that he was Nepali and it was hard for him to read the Bible in English. So my friend and I were able to recommend some online Nepali Bibles and Jesus films. I was later able to buy him his own Nepali Bible, and the astonishment on his face was priceless!Read more
Jul 10, 2026
Днес достигнахме 44% от целта. Това е ЧУДО! Today we reached 44% of the goal. This is a MIRACLE!
The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.