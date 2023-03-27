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Sent to Serve: Olive Goes on Mission 2027

Goal$6,000 USD
Raised$370 USD

Fundraiser created byOlive Welsh

Sent to Serve: Olive Goes on Mission 2027

🌎 Join ME on Mission

I am stepping into a season of faith, service, adventure, and purpose with Cowboys With a Mission.


My journey will begin with 3 months of training in Wyoming, followed by 2 months serving alongside rural, nomadic, and Indigenous communities in South America. I’ll be learning, serving, building relationships, and sharing the hope of Christ in communities far beyond home.


But missions aren’t just about those who go—they’re about those who send.

I'm inviting you to join me in this mission by becoming a prayer and financial partner. Your giving helps make it possible for me to go, serve, and be part of what God is doing in these communities.


If you feel led to partner with me, I’d be honored to have you on my team. Every gift, every prayer, and every person who joins this journey plays a part in sending me into the field.

🌎 Go with me. Pray with me. Give with me. Join the mission.


I’m excited for what’s ahead and ready to see where God takes me.

I’m ready to go. 🤠

— Olive

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