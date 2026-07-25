Help us Purchase our NEW Drone Command Vehicle

2A Tac Drone Services is a For-Profit Company that goes on hundreds of Missing Pet, Livestock and Human Search and Rescue Missions Yearly. While most of our work is paid, we do MANY Rescue Missions either for FREE or at Very Low Cost.





We are currently working on replacing our 10 year old 2016 Suburban with a brand new and larger truck that will add a lot of capability and reliability. This new 2026 Chevy 2500 Silverado HD with Iconix Cap will cost approximately $120,000, not including some of the new gear we will need to purchase.





Any donations made are Taxable as we are NOT a charity, but will greatly help in this purchase. Again, these donations are NOT tax-deductible. Any donations, large or small are greatly appreciated.

The pictures are to show examples of what a similar truck will look like.

Thanks!

-Rob