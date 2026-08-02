Reliable Vehicle for Mobile Reptile Education

Crystal is a single mom of four kids and she found her passion working as a mobile educational reptile show. Her current vehicle is no longer reliable enough to keep up with the demands of traveling to schools, libraries, churches, summer camps, community events and birthday parties to share this amazing program with kids and adults alike.





Right now, the unreliable vehicle is making it hard to commit to bookings and keep the business running smoothly.





Your support would mean so much as she works to keep this going for her kids and the kids who love learning about reptiles. Thank you ahead of time for your prayers and support!