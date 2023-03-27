Family Mission Trip to Dallas-Fort Worth

We are a family of 6 called to spend six months in Dallas-Fort Worth serving alongside a ministry to build and serve the community. This is a big move for us, we're moving by faith and obedience, trusting in God's provision as we answer this assignment.





We're looking for partners who feel called to help support the vision for the DFW region and stand with us as we walk in alignment with what the Lord has asked of us. Your support will help make it possible for our family to be there, fully present and available to serve.





We believe the Lord blesses those who bless us, and we're grateful for anyone who feels moved to partner with us in this important season. Thank you for considering joining us on this journey.