Fighting For Family Retired Cop's Battle

🚓 I served as a police officer with pride, protecting communities until 2020, when severe health issues forced me into medical retirement. Those disabilities—ongoing conditions that limit my ability to work full-time—ended my career but ignited my greatest mission: being a present, loving father to my children.

💔 Divorce and an interstate move (from Texas to Maryland) severed my daily bonds with my kids. Custody battles under Maryland jurisdiction have been relentless, compounded by potential parental alienation that violates our original agreement. The emotional toll is indescribable—like living on separate planets—but the financial one is crushing:

Mounting debt from years of reduced income.

Uninsured medical bills and procedures to manage my disabilities.

Legal fees to enforce visitation rights, fight for equitable custody, and ensure my children's well-being.

My patrol truck sits unused, a symbol of stalled dreams. Without full-time work, basic stability slips away. But I refuse to let this define our family.

🤝 Your donations will go directly to these critical needs—no detours, full transparency:

Custody Battle Legal Fees: Hiring a Maryland attorney to register/enforce the Virginia order, file for modifications, and secure holiday/extended visitations (e.g., Christmas 2025). Goal: $5,000+ for retainers, filings, and court costs.

Medical Bills & Procedures: Covering treatments, therapies, and uncovered expenses to stay healthy enough to parent and travel for visits. Goal: $3,000+.

Debt Relief from Disability: Paying down essentials (utilities, vehicle repairs for kid transport) accumulated from inability to work full-time. Goal: $2,000+.

100% of funds tracked via GiveSendGo updates; receipts shared with donors upon request.

I know this doesn't come close to the war I'm facing, but it will allow me to continue the battle.

This isn't just my fight—it's for every parent battling separation, every first responder sidelined by injury. But make no mistake: Every dollar helps ME reunite with my kids and regain stability.

If my story resonates, please donate today and share this campaign. Together, we can turn separation into togetherness, debt into hope, and retirement into redemption.

👊 Thank you for standing with a retired cop turned full-time dad. Let's win this battle—for my family, and yours.

#FightingForFamily #RetiredCop #ParentalRights #CustodyBattle