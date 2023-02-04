Medical and Legal Support

This campaign is to help the caregiver of Ryan Samsel to help towards medical treatment after being assaulted by CO's, and to hire a lawyer that will help file necessary motions to ensure Ryan's access to medical treatment, this will help alleviate the burden of our family bills. I cannot express enough gratitude for your help. I want to assure you that despite the hardships we face, I am working tirelessly by taking on two jobs to ensure he receives the care he needs while being in jail. Any support that you can provide will be deeply appreciated. Together, we can make a difference in Ryan's life. By sharing our story, spreading awareness, and providing the means necessary for legal aid, we can ensure Ryan gets the justice and medical treatment he deserves. Thank you for your kind words and for considering prayers and donations as acts of generosity. It's heartwarming to see individuals like you who are willing to help and make a difference in the lives of others. Your support is truly appreciated, and it reminds us that together, we can bring about positive change in our world. Thank you for your thoughtfulness and generosity. God Bless