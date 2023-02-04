Medical and Legal Support

Campaign Image

This campaign is to help the caregiver of Ryan Samsel to help towards medical treatment after being assaulted by CO's, and to hire a lawyer that will help file necessary motions to ensure Ryan's access to medical treatment, this will help alleviate the burden of our family bills. I cannot express enough gratitude for your help. I want to assure you that despite the hardships we face, I am working tirelessly by taking on two jobs to ensure he receives the care he needs while being in jail. Any support that you can provide will be deeply appreciated. Together, we can make a difference in Ryan's life. By sharing our story, spreading awareness, and providing the means necessary for legal aid, we can ensure Ryan gets the justice and medical treatment he deserves. Thank you for your kind words and for considering prayers and donations as acts of generosity. It's heartwarming to see individuals like you who are willing to help and make a difference in the lives of others. Your support is truly appreciated, and it reminds us that together, we can bring about positive change in our world. Thank you for your thoughtfulness and generosity. God Bless 

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 35.00 USD
5 months ago

May God heal the physical damage. May He also provide spiritual intervention, strength, and healing in a corrupt, fallen world and at the hands of an exceptionally corrupt government.

Anonymous Giver
$ 35.00 USD
5 months ago

4455 Hobby Horse Lane
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

All of these cowardly, evil perps will receive their just rewards one day, if not here on earth, when they meet their Maker!

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
5 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

Praying for you.......

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
5 months ago

The treatment you have received shakes me to the core - unimaginable this is in the United States! May God bless you over and over Ryan

9827 Bradley Road
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
5 months ago

Saying prayers and thank you for doing what others will not

Larry Pratt
$ 15.00 USD
7 months ago

Larry Pratt
$ 15.00 USD
7 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 41.00 USD
8 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
8 months ago

Hang in their Brother!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
8 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
8 months ago

Gaston Llaca
$ 7.00 USD
8 months ago

Sorry for your plight Raechel. God bless

Anonymous Giver
$ 29.00 USD
8 months ago

Doug Bedell
$ 50.00 USD
8 months ago

Tyrants will lose. God bless you.

MikeF
$ 20.00 USD
8 months ago

Hang in there.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
8 months ago

Updates

Article with Jim Hoft from the Gateway Pundit

July 23rd, 2023

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/05/raechel-samsel-was-arrested-abused-following-jan-6/


Update Article with Jim Hoft from the Gateway Pundit Image

