Campaign Image

GiveSendGo Charities Hurricane Relief Fund

Goal:

 USD $125,000

Raised:

 USD $108,701

Campaign created by GiveSendGo Charities

Campaign funds will be received by GiveSendGo Charities

GiveSendGo Charities Hurricane Relief Fund

Imagine the devastation of having your home and community torn apart by a hurricane. With several hurricanes having major impact every season, the Hurricane Relief Fund by GiveSendGo Charities is here to provide critical financial relief to those affected.

As part of our Care & Relief fund, 100% of your donation goes directly to those in need, with GiveSendGo.com covering all processing fees. All donations are tax-deductible and will be distributed as grants to campaigns hosted on GiveSendGo.com.

If you or someone you know has been impacted by these hurricanes, we encourage you to start a campaign on GiveSendGo.com and apply for a grant on our website GiveSendGo.org.

Your generous support can bring hope and relief to those facing this devastating reality. Join us in making a difference. Donate now to help hurricane victims rebuild their lives.

Recent Donations
Show:
Priscilla Who
$ 5.00 USD
14 hours ago

gerald b
$ 25.00 USD
1 day ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
3 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 23.00 USD
4 days ago

Lynette David Lloyd
$ 22.00 USD
5 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 190.00 USD
6 days ago

Caroline Valley Co Church
$ 345.00 USD
8 days ago

This is provided from a special offering of the Caroline Valley Community Church. Our preference is that the money go to a food pantry in the North Carolina hurricane area.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
10 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
14 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
14 days ago

Karen Muradian
$ 20.00 USD
15 days ago

Jesus love you

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
15 days ago

Larry Grover
$ 250.00 USD
16 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
16 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
18 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 75.00 USD
19 days ago

Kyle Pruett
$ 25.00 USD
21 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
22 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 950.00 USD
24 days ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo