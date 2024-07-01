GiveSendGo Charities Hurricane Relief Fund

Goal:
USD $125,000
Raised:
USD $108,701
Imagine the devastation of having your home and community torn apart by a hurricane. With several hurricanes having major impact every season, the Hurricane Relief Fund by GiveSendGo Charities is here to provide critical financial relief to those affected.
As part of our Care & Relief fund, 100% of your donation goes directly to those in need, with GiveSendGo.com covering all processing fees. All donations are tax-deductible and will be distributed as grants to campaigns hosted on GiveSendGo.com.
If you or someone you know has been impacted by these hurricanes, we encourage you to start a campaign on GiveSendGo.com and apply for a grant on our website GiveSendGo.org.
Your generous support can bring hope and relief to those facing this devastating reality. Join us in making a difference. Donate now to help hurricane victims rebuild their lives.
This is provided from a special offering of the Caroline Valley Community Church. Our preference is that the money go to a food pantry in the North Carolina hurricane area.
Jesus love you
