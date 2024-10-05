Hurricane Helene Support

Hurricane Helene made landfall on September 26, causing widespread destruction across the southeastern United States. In the aftermath, residents have endured significant losses due to flooding. LA Pools is spearheading a relief effort and invites you to contribute to our Give Send Go campaign. Your donation will enable us to provide vital supplies to affected individuals. Every contribution counts, and we encourage your support. Our plan involves purchasing supplies in bulk from BJ’s and Costco, loading a box truck, and collaborating with local fire departments for distribution. We must finalize purchases and load the truck by November 15. Your generosity is greatly appreciated.

LA Pools, Inc will match donations up to our $20,000.00 goal.