Hurricane Helene Support

Hurricane Helene made landfall on September 26, causing widespread destruction across the southeastern United States. In the aftermath, residents have endured significant losses due to flooding. LA Pools is spearheading a relief effort and invites you to contribute to our Give Send Go campaign. Your donation will enable us to provide vital supplies to affected individuals. Every contribution counts, and we encourage your support. Our plan involves purchasing supplies in bulk from BJ’s and Costco, loading a box truck, and collaborating with local fire departments for distribution. We must finalize purchases and load the truck by November 15. Your generosity is greatly appreciated.

LA Pools, Inc will match donations up to our $20,000.00 goal.

Recent Donations
Vince G
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

GiveSendGo Charities
$ 5000.00 USD
2 months ago

This Care & Relief Grant is provided by our Charity's Hurricane Relief Fund. We pray that you will continue to find Hope as you press through the difficulties caused by this disaster. May God bless you and continue to provide. Philippians 4:19

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Mariellen Paulus
$ 1000.00 USD
2 months ago

Thanks or organizing this and matching donations!

Lipschutz Family
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Thank you for making this happen LA Pools!

Mike D
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Tom Cassin
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

Alison
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Wonderful to see LA Pools supporting the victims of Hurricane Helene.

Grove pest control
$ 300.00 USD
2 months ago

Grove pest thinks LA Pools is the best! Great cause guys.

Bob G
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Good luck Larry & Brittani.

Sarah Bliss
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

This is a wonderful effort to help those in need. Thank you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

praying for those affected and the workers and volunteers helping to rebuild and comfort flood victims.

Matt and Carol
$ 500.00 USD
3 months ago

Thanks for stepping up and helping out for the people mainstream media don’t show.

LP
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

