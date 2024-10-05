Hurricane Helene Support

Goal:
USD $20,000
Raised:
USD $7,975
Campaign funds will be received by LA Pools Inc
Hurricane Helene made landfall on September 26, causing widespread destruction across the southeastern United States. In the aftermath, residents have endured significant losses due to flooding. LA Pools is spearheading a relief effort and invites you to contribute to our Give Send Go campaign. Your donation will enable us to provide vital supplies to affected individuals. Every contribution counts, and we encourage your support. Our plan involves purchasing supplies in bulk from BJ’s and Costco, loading a box truck, and collaborating with local fire departments for distribution. We must finalize purchases and load the truck by November 15. Your generosity is greatly appreciated.
LA Pools, Inc will match donations up to our $20,000.00 goal.
This Care & Relief Grant is provided by our Charity's Hurricane Relief Fund. We pray that you will continue to find Hope as you press through the difficulties caused by this disaster. May God bless you and continue to provide. Philippians 4:19
Thanks or organizing this and matching donations!
Thank you for making this happen LA Pools!
Wonderful to see LA Pools supporting the victims of Hurricane Helene.
Grove pest thinks LA Pools is the best! Great cause guys.
Good luck Larry & Brittani.
This is a wonderful effort to help those in need. Thank you!
praying for those affected and the workers and volunteers helping to rebuild and comfort flood victims.
Thanks for stepping up and helping out for the people mainstream media don’t show.
