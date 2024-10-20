Support Hurricane Helene Victims in North Carolina

**UPDATE— 🎄🎄🎄 All donations from today 10/31 on will go toward giving families in WNC their “Christmas mornings” who would not otherwise have the ability to have one.**

In the wake of Hurricane Helene, Western North Carolina has been hit hard, and while we've already raised over $100k thanks to your incredible generosity through Official Patriot Gear, the needs continue to grow. Entire communities are still struggling, and with winter fast approaching, the urgency for support has never been greater.



In just the past week, we've been back on the ground in North Carolina, identifying the immediate needs that have evolved as cold weather sets in. Families who were displaced by the storm now face new challenges as temperatures drop, making survival even more difficult without proper heating and shelter.

How You Can Help

We are launching another fund to help these communities through the coming weeks and months. Your donations will go directly to providing essential items such as:

Heaters to keep homes warm

Propane and other fuel sources to power these heaters

Tents and temporary shelters for those still displaced

Generators for electricity in areas still lacking power

Every dollar counts and will go towards making sure these families have what they need to stay safe and warm. As we did with our last effort, we will be on the ground, ensuring that your contributions are put to work immediately and effectively.

Why We Need Your Help Now

The cold weather is here, and many are still without basic necessities. The situation is urgent, but together, we can make a difference. Please donate to this fund and share this campaign with your friends and family. The people of North Carolina need us now more than ever, and with your help, we can provide the relief they so desperately need.

Thank you for your continued support and generosity. Together, we can show these communities that they are not alone.