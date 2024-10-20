Support Hurricane Helene Victims in North Carolina

Goal:
USD $50,000
Raised:
USD $54,058
Campaign funds will be received by Ian Wendt
**UPDATE— 🎄🎄🎄 All donations from today 10/31 on will go toward giving families in WNC their “Christmas mornings” who would not otherwise have the ability to have one.**
In the wake of Hurricane Helene, Western North Carolina has been hit hard, and while we've already raised over $100k thanks to your incredible generosity through Official Patriot Gear, the needs continue to grow. Entire communities are still struggling, and with winter fast approaching, the urgency for support has never been greater.
In just the past week, we've been back on the ground in North Carolina, identifying the immediate needs that have evolved as cold weather sets in. Families who were displaced by the storm now face new challenges as temperatures drop, making survival even more difficult without proper heating and shelter.
How You Can Help
We are launching another fund to help these communities through the coming weeks and months. Your donations will go directly to providing essential items such as:
Heaters to keep homes warm
Propane and other fuel sources to power these heaters
Tents and temporary shelters for those still displaced
Generators for electricity in areas still lacking power
Every dollar counts and will go towards making sure these families have what they need to stay safe and warm. As we did with our last effort, we will be on the ground, ensuring that your contributions are put to work immediately and effectively.
Why We Need Your Help Now
The cold weather is here, and many are still without basic necessities. The situation is urgent, but together, we can make a difference. Please donate to this fund and share this campaign with your friends and family. The people of North Carolina need us now more than ever, and with your help, we can provide the relief they so desperately need.
Thank you for your continued support and generosity. Together, we can show these communities that they are not alone.
Love from Milwaukee Wisconsin
May God bless and protect all the people that have been impacted by this disaster. We pray for healing both physically and spiritually for all of you.
We sent what clothes we could but pick what you need most.
WNC you will Not be forgotten
I hope this small amount helps. Please know you all in NC are still in our thoughts & prayers.
This Care & Relief Grant is provided by our Charity's Hurricane Relief Fund. We pray that you will continue to find Hope as you press through the difficulties caused by this disaster. May God bless you and continue to provide. Philippians 4:19
God Bless all of you and all that you’re going through.
Sending healing and prayers
It's not much, but I'll keep sending as I can. God bless you All!!
Thank you Ian and to others we see and don’t see, helping these people where the need is actually at.
Thank you for all you do. Merry Christmas. Christ is King
November 4th, 2024
Hey OPG Fam! I wanted to give you another update on my second trip down to Western North Carolina to help with the Helene relief efforts.
Once again, thanks to all of you and this incredible community, we were able to raise another $40,000! And once again, we were able to do a lot of amazing things with that money.
When we first landed, we headed up to a town called Marshall. When I say the devastation was unimaginable, I mean it. If you haven’t seen the photos or videos, I’ll attach some here. The entire town was basically underwater, and everything was washed away. The police precinct was in half, reduced to rubble. Without being too graphic, this town is still actively searching for their deceased family and friends every day, and the smell in the air is something you can’t explain unless you experience it for yourself.
I had two main objectives going back down to NC: first, to find the businesses that fueled communities that we could help rebuild; second, to find the people and families God wanted me to help with funds and resources, in addition to the businesses; and third, to help and serve wherever I could.
In Marshall, there were two main objectives — first, to meet up with a social media influencer I connected with named Steffanie, who had taken charge of the efforts on the ground. She was working to build small sheds as temporary homes for dozens of displaced families living in tents. The second was helping a business many had told me about — a department store named “Penland & Sons,” a 100-year-old, third-generation business. It was a community staple, and Helene completely destroyed it.
When we arrived, Stefanie greeted us, and we immediately went to the store. There, I met the owner, Georgette, who looked tired and seemed to have lost all hope of rebuilding. After learning more about the store’s story and touring the now gutted space, I was able to give her a check for $10,000 to start rebuilding. That money will go directly toward flooring, electrical, windows, and whatever else is needed. She lit up and was just so happy. She finally had a smile on her face, and it was another unforgettable moment among many these past couple of weeks. Georgette, like almost everyone I met, said the same thing when receiving the check: “I don’t know what to say. It’s so much easier to give than it is to receive.” I replied, as I did to everyone, “This is God’s way of saying, ‘It’s your turn.’ You have done so much for so many; now it’s your turn.” We hugged, took a photo, and then headed to where the sheds were.
When we got to the sheds, we quickly saw that the most needed work was finishing insulation, putting up drywall, and all the finishing touches. With the help of Aerial Recovery and the Hunter Seven Foundation, we came up with a plan to make it happen.
That night, we headed back to base camp, where we were staying with Aerial Recovery and their volunteers and operators. We had a big fireside discussion about “wins and takeaways.” It was amazing to listen to everyone talk about the incredible things they accomplished, the experiences they had, and what they learned. It was one of my favorite moments of the whole trip (I’ll post the video on my Instagram soon).
Later, I received a message on Facebook Messenger from a woman named Sandra. She told me about her daughter Brooke, her husband Nick, and their four children, Aiden, Tustin, Scarlette, and Everly, who lost everything. When Helene ripped through Barnardsville, the flood washed away their home and business within minutes. All that was left was a massive pile of debris over a mile down the river. I immediately felt that this was where God wanted me to focus the next day, along with a significant portion of the funds. So, I spoke to Alex Jarbo, who owned the place hosting us. I knew he had connections with campers and RVs, so I told him the story. Without hesitation, he said, “Yes. We will make this happen.”
The following morning, we went back out to Barnardsville to help Save Our Allies build three massive tents for displaced families. It was awesome to see so many people there to lend a hand, with over 50 men volunteering. In about three hours, the tents were built. These tents are great because they have a stove for warmth. Thanks to donations and the work of Save Our Allies, four families will be safe, warm, and dry this winter.
Afterward, we drove to Green Mountain to keep my promise to the Whitsons to return within 10 days to check on the progress of OC Whitsons General Store and offer additional support. When we arrived, it was an incredible sight. Thanks to Save Our Allies, the Hunter Seven Foundation, and the funds we raised, they had cleared out the store and house, hauled off debris, and things were looking great! They even had a mini-mart set up as a distribution center for the community. It was truly amazing to see.
While there, I donated 75 freeze-dried meals for winter, thanks to Thrive Life, and gave them another $5,000 to help rebuild the house and store. It was an emotional moment, and you could feel the hope the Whitsons now have, thanks to all the support. After a quick photo by the flagpole proudly standing in front of the store, we headed back to Barnardsville to meet Sandra and help her daughter’s family.
Throughout the day, Alex and I worked with his friend Mickey to figure out the camper for Brooke’s family. Alex and Mickey were driving around all day to source the camper, while I handled everything I mentioned above.
Finally, I got a text from Alex around 2 p.m. — they found one at a local Camping World!
First, we donated $5,000 toward the $25,000 total, thanks to donations from this amazing community. Alex and Mickey raised the remaining $15,000 in the parking lot of Camping World. We also learned from Sandra that it was all four kids’ birthdays — yes, all four in October! So, Cecilia (Alex’s wife) bought birthday gifts, a cake, and essentials for furnishing the camper.
Before the camper arrived, I met with Brooke and Nick in Barnardsville. I gave them an additional $8,000 check to help them get back on their feet, so Nick could restart his business and support his family.
Once the camper was purchased, Alex and Mickey returned to base camp for supplies. When they got back, Eric from Conduit Church arrived from Franklin, TN, with over $10,000 worth of generators. After a quick handshake, he agreed to donate the remaining $5,000 needed and a generator for the RV! Eric and his team helped load supplies, then we all went to deliver the brand-new camper to the Wolffs.
It was emotional giving them the check, and even more so when the camper pulled into their yard. I can only imagine how Nick felt as a father who lost everything, now seeing hope restored. It was one of the most emotional experiences I’ve ever had.
As they explored their new home, we brought out a birthday cake and an Oculus (the one thing they said they wanted because they’d lost theirs). Watching them laugh and realize they would be okay, with someone looking out for them, was unforgettable. I watched Sandra realize she’d been a tool used by God to reach me, knowing we could bless this family as we did. Her husband, Brooke’s dad, was overcome with emotion as his grandchildren laughed and enjoyed their cake.
Easily one of the most special experiences I’ve ever had, and I will remember it for the rest of my life.
And the reality is, it’s all because of you guys. This incredible community made it possible, and I was just lucky enough to be the messenger. This is what this brand and community are all about: giving our time, energy, and resources to serve fellow Americans. It’s about showing what it means to be a true patriot. That’s exactly what all of you did, and I am so proud to be a part of this movement.
These past two weeks also gave me a lot of hope — hope in our people and hope in the unity we can create when we put differences aside to help each other.
Thank you again to all of you. God bless you all, and God bless America. 🇺🇸
