HURRICANE HELENE HELP SC AKA ICE FUND

Hey yall! One of our own is being affected by the aftermath of the hurricane. She is working tirelessly to help her community; being the leader to help feed people, cut down trees, allow people to use her external banks to charge their phones, getting groceries, etc. The very simple things we are currently taking for granted (showering, air conditioning, working refrigerators, the list goes on…) she and her community have no access to.

If you can help, if not financially, maybe you live in the area…I know she and her community would be so grateful!

Let’s help Dominique





NOTE FROM DOMINIQUE:

Today marks 7 days from one of those moments that will live in my memory forever. I was woken up at 0519 to the sound of Mother Nature and her furry. I am so blessed as all my family and friends are safe. Our devastation will eventually right itself. Not today or tomorrow but one day. I am still without water, electricity, internet. We are starting to get cell service. My immediate area power lines were completely obliterated. Everything for about 3 blocks is gone. My service area is so bad Dominion Energy can’t even give us a “maybe” date. We are talking 2 weeks? 3 weeks? a month?

I am filling my washing machine with ice to keep a gallon of milk cold and some drinks. I have to drive 10 miles each way to find ice every other day. When I do an ice run, I ask my community who else needs it so I can help as many as possible. I am running off of a power bank. I am finally able to use my cell phone as a hot spot.





What I am going through is "luxury inconvenience." Highly stressful, yes, as I have ginormous trees across my back yard that I have zero idea how I am going to get them removed. (not covered by insurance) Am I showering only every other day if I am lucky, sure. Are my nights pitch black because of no electricity? Yes. But I can see every star in the sky. Do I sleep every night with windows open and hear police and emergency lights and sirens through the night, yes. But I have the luxury of sleeping in my own bed unharmed and safe.





FEMA is not a option. They instantly denied my claims cause I am a responsible American citizen and Navy Veteran who carries home insurance so I do not qualify for any kind of assistance. Does it matter than I have a loss of income because my community is still on a curfew? No. Does it matter that I can not get gasoline to drive to work? No. There is no assistance for me. If you have ever filed a insurance claim you know that does nothing plus having to come up with the $2,000 deductible adds insult to injury.





The monies raised will not be only for myself. I am “boots on the ground” and want to help my neighbors and community. We are the ones that you do not hear about of the news.





ITEMS THAT WILL BE PURCHASED INCLUDE: WATER, ICE, COOLERS, POWER BANKS, GAS, GAS CANS, CHAINSAWS (needed in abundance) BATTERY OPERATED FANS, BATTERIES, FLASHLIGHTS, AND SO MUCH MORE!