Generators for Western NC

When Hurricane Helene hit Western NC it left so many without power

We are buying generators and running them to the areas in need with the Henderson County Sheriff Coordinator, Bridge Church and others we hear of to bring hope

We make sure it is at least 5000 watts to run well water and lights, we bring the proper 220 ext cord and a gas tank

Bridge Church is moving the generators if a family gets their electricity back to another needy family to ensure we are helping as many folk as we can

If our government were for the people we wouldn't have to do this

I'm buying them locally from Conover Hardware and running where needed all across Western NC

Thank you so much for your help 💚