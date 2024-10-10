Generators for Western NC

Goal:
USD $160,000
Raised:
USD $158,628
Campaign funds will be received by William Essary
When Hurricane Helene hit Western NC it left so many without power
We are buying generators and running them to the areas in need with the Henderson County Sheriff Coordinator, Bridge Church and others we hear of to bring hope
We make sure it is at least 5000 watts to run well water and lights, we bring the proper 220 ext cord and a gas tank
Bridge Church is moving the generators if a family gets their electricity back to another needy family to ensure we are helping as many folk as we can
If our government were for the people we wouldn't have to do this
I'm buying them locally from Conover Hardware and running where needed all across Western NC
Thank you so much for your help 💚
Godspeed
For the people of NC, I love you and I pray for you that your lives will be completely restored. God sees you. He hears you. May God bless you and protect you and yours. Isiah 41:10 - Do not fear, for I am with you; Do not be afraid, for I am your God. I will strengthen you, I will also help you, I will also uphold you with My righteous right hand.
Thank you
Use as God guides!
Thank you:)
Praying for all involved.
Praying!
Prayers up!
