Generators for Western NC

Goal:

 USD $160,000

Raised:

 USD $158,628

Campaign created by William Essary

Campaign funds will be received by William Essary

When Hurricane Helene hit Western NC it left so many without power

We are buying generators and running them to the areas in need with the Henderson County Sheriff Coordinator, Bridge Church and others we hear of to bring hope 

We make sure it is at least 5000 watts to run well water and lights, we bring the proper 220 ext cord and a gas tank 

Bridge Church is moving the generators if a family gets their electricity back to another needy family to ensure we are helping as many folk as we can

If our government were for the people we wouldn't have to do this 

I'm buying them locally from Conover Hardware and running where needed all across Western NC 

Thank you so much for your help 💚

Recent Donations
Show:
Fasterpill
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

Godspeed

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 day ago

Anon
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

For the people of NC, I love you and I pray for you that your lives will be completely restored. God sees you. He hears you. May God bless you and protect you and yours. Isiah 41:10 - Do not fear, for I am with you; Do not be afraid, for I am your God. I will strengthen you, I will also help you, I will also uphold you with My righteous right hand.

M Gates
$ 200.00 USD
1 day ago

Julie Westfall
$ 200.00 USD
2 days ago

Kim
$ 200.00 USD
2 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
2 days ago

Thank you

Prebletuckygirl
$ 10.00 USD
2 days ago

S33k3r Jr
$ 200.00 USD
2 days ago

Use as God guides!

Clfmac
$ 150.00 USD
2 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 days ago

Thank you:)

Connie Jean
$ 100.00 USD
2 days ago

Praying for all involved.

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
2 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 days ago

Carol McRorie
$ 500.00 USD
2 days ago

Vicki Hamaker
$ 100.00 USD
2 days ago

Praying!

Cheryl Roberts
$ 100.00 USD
2 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 days ago

Frank Davidson
$ 100.00 USD
2 days ago

Prayers up!

