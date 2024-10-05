Hurricane Helene Relief

Raised:
USD $65,860
Campaign funds will be received by William Bond
William (The Permaculture Consultant) is headed out to support those effected by the recent flooding caused by Hurricane Helene. 100% of the money donated will be going towards food, fuel and clean water for those in need. He is familiar with the area and will be reaching those in the more rural communities.
Keep up the excellent work you do!!
"Give me liberty or give me death."
Bless you!
God bless your soul William and may He also bless all you do, and everyone you help
I follow your parents on Youtube and I also follow Tony Merkel. It blew my mind when I found out you and Tony were friends! You are a fantastic human, never change brother!
This donation is made in honor of my daughter, Audrey Williams.
I am praying Left you a message regarding Isaiah on your video Wish I could give more God Bless
You're the first person I actually trust to give my money to to help these people! The Lord is with you all and I'm praying daily. And we know that for those who love God all things work together for good, for those who are called according to his purpose. Romans 8:28
Y'all are such a joy to follow and support! It's so beautiful to see God's family doing the REAL work. We so appreciate you!
Just saw you on The Confessionals podcast & wanted to help your efforts with a donation.
