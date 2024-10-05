Campaign Image

Hurricane Helene Relief

Raised:

 USD $65,860

Campaign created by William Bond

Campaign funds will be received by William Bond

William (The Permaculture Consultant) is headed out to support those effected by the recent flooding caused by Hurricane Helene. 100% of the money donated will be going towards food, fuel and clean water for those in need. He is familiar with the area and will be reaching those in the more rural communities. 

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
3 days ago

Keep up the excellent work you do!!

Mackenzie Larsen
$ 100.00 USD
4 days ago

"Give me liberty or give me death."

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
11 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 350.00 USD
13 days ago

Bless you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
13 days ago

Kris Strzesynski
$ 261.00 USD
15 days ago

Bridget
$ 100.00 USD
19 days ago

God bless your soul William and may He also bless all you do, and everyone you help

FreedomsNotFree
$ 25.00 USD
20 days ago

I follow your parents on Youtube and I also follow Tony Merkel. It blew my mind when I found out you and Tony were friends! You are a fantastic human, never change brother!

Anonymous Giver
$ 1500.00 USD
23 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
24 days ago

This donation is made in honor of my daughter, Audrey Williams.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
24 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
26 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 26.00 USD
26 days ago

I am praying Left you a message regarding Isaiah on your video Wish I could give more God Bless

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
28 days ago

Kris Strzesynski
$ 262.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

You're the first person I actually trust to give my money to to help these people! The Lord is with you all and I'm praying daily. And we know that for those who love God all things work together for good, for those who are called according to his purpose. Romans 8:28

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Y'all are such a joy to follow and support! It's so beautiful to see God's family doing the REAL work. We so appreciate you!

Adam Rusch
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Jill Wright
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Just saw you on The Confessionals podcast & wanted to help your efforts with a donation.

