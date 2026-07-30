Get mosquito screens for Karen's house

Jul 30, 2026
Thanks again. With your help, I've been able to cover Karen's ongoing medical expenses. She is very thankful to you all. <3
Jul 30, 2026
Hi everyone I'm Dwight the one that was involved in the accident on April 11th I'm ok just healing up dealing with treatments for my back & neck is got 7 more treatment appointments still can't move around like I used to but everyday is getting better just wanted to say thank you to this wonderful community we have & thank everyone who came together to help me in this time of struggle & I want to give a special thank you to my wonderful bosses Jen and jay Bachman for putting all this together.Read more
Jul 30, 2026
We did it. In just 9 hours, 176 donors helped us raise $20,400. We’re overwhelmed and humbled. This wasn’t just financial help—it was a message: we still stand together. This class action, launched by Paul Champ and Zexi Li in week one of the Freedom Convoy, was meant to punish peaceful Canadians. But today—you sent a message: You don’t get to destroy lives and walk away. In a country divided by its government, we stood unified.Read more
Jul 30, 2026
We are overwhelmed by the generosity of everyone who contributed. This page was started to organize gifts that were already being offered, and we had no expectation that so much would be given. We're closing the campaign, but if you would still like to give something to honour Lucy or Sarah, please consider giving to HER Victory, an organization that Sarah was excited about. The charity is focused on giving aid to women caught in the sex trade. May God bless you all for your generosity.Read more
Jul 30, 2026
Through the generous donations of the faithfuls, we have put up a permanent church upto to the roof.
The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.