Get mosquito screens for Karen's house

Hi, I'm Robert Kroese. My friend Karen lives in Ecuador with her two little girls. This has been a very rough year for them, and recently Karen had to be hospitalized for dengue, which is contracted by mosquito bite. I have been helping her pay for a stay in a private clinic where she is getting good care, but the doctor is recommending that she stay for several more days. I had hoped to pay for some screens for the windows in Karen's house to keep out the mosquitoes, but unfortunately that money now has to go to the clinic. Any help is appreciated.

