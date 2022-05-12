Hello, my name is Mark Powls, former public school music teacher, husband, father of two daughters, small business owner, 22 yr retired SFC Army National Guard veteran, and former public and private school teacher with 20+ years experience.My personal story is long and complex but you can imagine why I'm finally giving up my pride to ask for financial support to expand and renovate an existing facility in Garnett, Kansas for a private non-accredited classical academy.

As a result of the 2020-21 I determined there is a critical need for an alternative education institution that is unlike any other.



Utilizing my architectural and construction skills, I designed a facility around the existing buildings on a property located near the southeast corner of downtown Garnett, Kansas. Operating an academy this close to the downtown area would also provide economic development for a struggling Garnett downtown area.



If you feel that our public, and some private accredited schools, have become mere indoctrination centers, then we really need your financial support now.



Students that enroll in our academy will get a "real" education by an experienced team of teachers/facilitators.



We will start small and build from that success. To be ready for school year 2025-26 we hope to reach $100,000.00 early in 2025 in order to finish renovations, pay for permits/inspections, equipment, and hire the best teacher/facilitators we can find near Anderson County, Kansas. Most of the renovations have been funded and completed by me, the owner of MP Vantage Solutions, LLC and a small band of six loyal contributors since 2022 but we cannot afford to fund this project on our own. We need more like-minded people helping out financially that realize the need for classical education without all of the fluff and inaccurate indoctrination.



Verity Classical Academy - "Verity" is a Latin word for "Truth" and that's exactly what this academy will center around. We ultimately need up to $250,000.00 to completely fund the renovation and fund our teacher/facilitators but we can launch with $100,000.00 for the 2025-26 school year if people will help soon in 2025.



All financial contributions you send will be documented so we can keep in touch about progress. I do not plan on failing but If the worst case happens, I will contact each donor personally and return your contribution amount. Another option is that a contributor can participate as a member of the board of directors to help develop and maintain a classical education in this academy. Teachers will sign on as members and compensated using a profit-share system.



Since this is a private-sector business, donations are not tax-deductible. We do not want any government funding, control, or influence over this academy now, or into the future. This academy will be a Parent/Teacher/contributor- monitored and maintained school based on a constitution and mission statement which promotes a search for the truth.

