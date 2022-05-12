Goal:
USD $100,000
Raised:
USD $220

As a result of the 2020-21 I determined there is a critical need for an alternative education institution that is unlike any other.
Utilizing my architectural and construction skills, I designed a facility around the existing buildings on a property located near the southeast corner of downtown Garnett, Kansas. Operating an academy this close to the downtown area would also provide economic development for a struggling Garnett downtown area.
If you feel that our public, and some private accredited schools, have become mere indoctrination centers, then we really need your financial support now.
Students that enroll in our academy will get a "real" education by an experienced team of teachers/facilitators.
We will start small and build from that success. To be ready for school year 2025-26 we hope to reach $100,000.00 early in 2025 in order to finish renovations, pay for permits/inspections, equipment, and hire the best teacher/facilitators we can find near Anderson County, Kansas. Most of the renovations have been funded and completed by me, the owner of MP Vantage Solutions, LLC and a small band of six loyal contributors since 2022 but we cannot afford to fund this project on our own. We need more like-minded people helping out financially that realize the need for classical education without all of the fluff and inaccurate indoctrination.
Verity Classical Academy - "Verity" is a Latin word for "Truth" and that's exactly what this academy will center around. We ultimately need up to $250,000.00 to completely fund the renovation and fund our teacher/facilitators but we can launch with $100,000.00 for the 2025-26 school year if people will help soon in 2025.
All financial contributions you send will be documented so we can keep in touch about progress. I do not plan on failing but If the worst case happens, I will contact each donor personally and return your contribution amount. Another option is that a contributor can participate as a member of the board of directors to help develop and maintain a classical education in this academy. Teachers will sign on as members and compensated using a profit-share system.
Since this is a private-sector business, donations are not tax-deductible. We do not want any government funding, control, or influence over this academy now, or into the future. This academy will be a Parent/Teacher/contributor- monitored and maintained school based on a constitution and mission statement which promotes a search for the truth.
Please, we need to share this project and get more people to donate to this educational alternative. Please share and give, give, give. 5,000 people $20.00 each will generate $100,000.00 which is enough to purchase the steel needed to expand and renovate the existing structure.
Congratulations on taking the first step towards changing the education system in America. It can be done with the help of one person at a time. Keep up the good work!
This kind of school (classical academy) is exactly what we need to counter what's being done through our public schools. If it is successful we need to share this model to others who want to do the same in other areas. Thank you for taking these steps. The change will come through educating our children and making sure they know our founding history and constitutions accurately.
