Free Christopher Arthur

Aug 27, 2026
I know that God lives. That he loves us and that if we trust in him, all will be well. My prayer is that someday I will be able to help others in return for all the help and the support that they have provided for me. God bless America.
Aug 27, 2026
This campaign has allowed us to train almost 80 caregivers over the last five years by wheelchairs pay for transportation to and from the booth Gardner Parkinson's research Center by the grace of God we were able to make a $600 payment on my student loans this month thanks to wise counsel from a family member and judicious financial action by us. We continue to try to improve our campaigns and we continue to try to grow the campaign and improve the experience for those who donate please pray forRead more
Aug 27, 2026
One night while out evangelizing, my friend and I went into a smoke shop. I asked the guy working there if we could pray for him. He said he wasn't religious, but would still take the prayer. I prayed and shared the gospel with him. He told us that he was Nepali and it was hard for him to read the Bible in English. So my friend and I were able to recommend some online Nepali Bibles and Jesus films. I was later able to buy him his own Nepali Bible, and the astonishment on his face was priceless!Read more
Aug 27, 2026
+JMJ+ Deo Gratias et Mariae! Dear Faithful Friends, THANKS to YOU, the support theses dear Sisters receive will help them to grow and become the most needed prayer warriors to plead for the salvation of souls to the Heart of Christ! And also to make reparation to the Heart of God! Archbishop Vigano gives his fullest and fatherly Blessing ~ See the Letter: "Dear and Reverend Father, I am very happy to learn that even in Nigeria - where I was Apostolic Nuncio from 1992 to 1998 and which I coRead more
Aug 27, 2026
Because you gave we were able to help a two year old little girl and a little boy named Jabez, in Bataraza, Palawan and another young girl in Tanza. You are helping us to help little children, in Jesus Name. Thank you Lord for the team that hears from God and have given to help children in need.Read more
Aug 27, 2026
I am very humbled by the generosity of friends and fellow patriots. I know many sacrificed Christmas presents and home improvement projects to help me. My most sincere thanks!Read more
The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.