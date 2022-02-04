Free Christopher Arthur

Jan 22, 2022, my husband was arrested and the FBI raided our home. He is being portrayed as a cop hater and anti-government terrorist all because he used his voice to teach an individual how to defend his home and his family.

My husband is a good man that loves his country. He has served as a police officer, paramedic, and even a volunteer fire fighter.

He has worked extensively with law enforcement and has always cared about their safety.

I need help paying for an attorney for myself and my husband so that we can get the truth heard.

My prayer is that they will realize that this was a mistake, drop the charges and let him go.

Your donation also helps to provide for our family. We no longer have an income, and I am having trouble finding a job at home where I can watch my children as they would not be safe at daycare.