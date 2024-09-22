Averil's Breast Cancer Recovery Fund

"Then the word of Yahweh came to Isaiah: 'Go and say to Hezekiah, "Thus says Yahweh, the God of David your father: I have heard your prayer. I have seen your tears. Behold, I will add fifteen years to your life"'" (Isaiah 38:4-5).

Dear Friends and Loved Ones,



Hi, I'm Jeff, and I'd like to share with you about the challenging health journey that my wife Averil is on. I would like to ask you to prayerfully consider contributing to her breast cancer recovery fund. We have already received so much in terms of prayer and giving, and for that we are very, very thankful. Many from New Zealand and the United States have already contributed, which is so awesome!

Averil and I have been married sixteen years, and we have five beautiful children whom we homeschool: Sophia (15), Noah (13), Abraham (10), Moses (8), and David (5). For the past seven years, we have served as Christian missionaries in New Zealand, Averil's home country.

About halfway through our time in New Zealand, in February 2020, we learned that Averil has breast cancer. She underwent a single mastectomy in May 2020, and since that time she has been doing everything possible to beat the cancer. Things went very well for the first three years. But in late 2023, it became clear the cancer was spreading. This prompted our return from New Zealand to the United States in April 2024.

In June 2024, we learned from a PET scan that the cancer has spread to Averil's hip bones, kidney, and lung. This is very difficult news, but we still have great hope in a full recovery for her.

Averil's medical team at the Riordan Clinic in Wichita, Kansas, is fantastic. Averil is going all out on their recommendations, including a ketogenic diet, IV Vitamin C, mistletoe therapy, hyperbaric oxygen, an infrared sauna, weight training, and natural supplements. Of course prayer and trusting in God is also a huge part of Averil's strategy for recovery. Our hope is that in the next year and a half Averil will be cancer-free, by God's grace. We have asked God to give Averil another thirty years of life so that she can continue to be a wife and mother--and eventually a grandmother.

Personally, I would like to share that my own mom died from brain cancer in 1996, and my stepmom from ovarian cancer in 2011. I don't want to lose my wife to the same disease.

And so I invite you to join me in praying for Averil and to giving what you can. Let's see what our great God will do. Our eyes are on him. Thank you for your prayers and generosity. We love you.

Grace and peace,

Jeff Coleman

"Count it all joy, my brothers and sisters, when you meet trials of various kinds, for you know that the testing of your faith produces endurance. And let endurance have its full effect, that you may be perfect and complete, lacking in nothing" (James 1:2-4).