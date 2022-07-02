Support Traditional Catholic Convent

Dear Faithful Friends,



The Sisters of the Sacred Heart of Jesus and the Immaculate Heart of Mary were founded for the Love and Reparation of the two Hearts of Love: Jesus and Mary. Now more than ever we need to make reparation for our offenses and the offenses of others.

And Jesus opening His Divine Heart said: ‘Behold this Heart which has so loved men that It spared nothing, even going so far as to exhaust and consume Itself, to prove to them Its love. And in return, I receive from the greater part of men nothing but ingratitude, by the contempt, irreverence, sacrileges and coldness with which they treat Me in this Sacrament of Love. But what is still more painful to Me is that even souls consecrated to Me are acting in this way." Thus, the Sisters of the Sacred Heart of Jesus and the Immaculate Heart of Mary's goal is to make this reparation to the Heart of Christ in a direct response to His aching Heart calling for Love! And the reparation to the Immaculate Heart of Mary is the sister's answering Our Lady of Fatima's plea for reparation to her Immaculate Heart.

This convent is a new Traditional Catholic Convent that was founded on the 27th of August, 2020, by Fr. Abah Sam-Maria in response to the increasing crises of Faith and Morals going on in the Church. There are many young ladies looking for a Traditional Catholic Convent and since we have none in Nigeria, Fr. Abah Sam-Maria began this foundation. They only attend the One True Sacrifice in the Holy Mass of the Ages, also known as the Tridentine Mass. Currently, we are eleven (11) nuns in the community and we are expecting three (3) by August to begin the Aspirancy. The sisters pray the Divine Office in Latin and follow the rule of an SSPX Congregation of Jesus and Mary.



The convent intends to have an Orphanage to take care of orphans, abandoned and unwanted babies, an elderly people's home, and provide Traditional Catholic Education for the Orphans and other children. We intend to go into pure wheat Communion host making, as well as making chord Rosaries and Scapulars. Currently, we only have a land, two old buildings with four (4) rooms, which we divided into eleven (11) cells with no beds nor furniture. There are many more young ladies indicating interest to join us, but we are struggling to make ends meet and thus are truly grateful for any help you can provide to us. Every penny counts, but first of all we need your prayers and then if there is any way you could help the sisters financially, this would enable them set up cells, facilities and provide for the environment for the sisters in formation and their sustainability, set up structures for the Apostolate, and the purchase of the host making Machine.





In the Immaculata and Victorious Heart of Jesus,

Alexandra Clark

USA Contact for the Sisters of the Sacred Heart of Jesus and the Immaculate Heart of Mary